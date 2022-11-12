Read full article on original website
nwmissourinews.com
Northwest volleyball heads to Nebraska for NCAA Tournament match
Northwest volleyball is going ‘dancing,’ as the Bearcats are the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region. This is the second consecutive time the ’Cats have made the NCAA Tournament and the third time overall. Coach Amy Woerth said the Bearcats making the tournament...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Missouri
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KCTV 5
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
kttn.com
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936
Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood
The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
kttn.com
Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29
The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
KCTV 5
First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City’s first winter event of the season is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Parts of the metro area could see up to two-inches of snow, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A rain and snow mix is expected to begin from 5...
Mayor touts new terminal after Tracy Wolfson orders delivery to airport
After the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars on Sunday, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson was forced to order delivery due to the lack of food options.
KC Pet Project rescues dog with more than 2 pounds of matted fur
Kansas City Pet Project shaved more than two pounds of matted fur off a dog that arrived at the shelter, giving the pup new life.
kansascitymag.com
Kansas City restaurant news for November 2022
Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting openings in KC’s food and drink scene plus a sad closure of one of the city’s best coffee shops. Downtown Misson already had an impressive collection of bars, from the sours of Sandhills Brewing to the homey (membership-required) Keyhole Tavern. Now, it’s got a serious cocktail bar, The Primrose, at 5622 Johnson Drive.
Platte County poll worker’s elephant earrings stir controversy on Election Day
A Missouri poll worker wore her elephant earrings to work at a Platte County polling site and a local lawmaker called her out.
