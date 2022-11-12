ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nwmissourinews.com

Northwest volleyball heads to Nebraska for NCAA Tournament match

Northwest volleyball is going ‘dancing,’ as the Bearcats are the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region. This is the second consecutive time the ’Cats have made the NCAA Tournament and the third time overall. Coach Amy Woerth said the Bearcats making the tournament...
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy

When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron

Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
CAMERON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight

Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood

The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
LEAWOOD, KS
kttn.com

Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
CAMERON, MO
kansascitymag.com

Kansas City restaurant news for November 2022

Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting openings in KC’s food and drink scene plus a sad closure of one of the city’s best coffee shops. Downtown Misson already had an impressive collection of bars, from the sours of Sandhills Brewing to the homey (membership-required) Keyhole Tavern. Now, it’s got a serious cocktail bar, The Primrose, at 5622 Johnson Drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO

