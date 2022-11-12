Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak holds press conference after meeting with Joe Biden – UK politics live
UK prime minister speaks in Bali after missile kills two in Poland and bilateral meeting with Chinese president is cancelled
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...
In southern China, residents revolt against COVID-19 controls
Unverified videos show people breaking down barriers and marching through streets in Guangzhou as frustration boils over about China's strict COVID-19 controls.
LIVE: Biden says 'preliminary information' indicates Russia may not have fired weapons that struck Poland
An international investigation is underway regarding the origin of the missiles that struck Poland, a member of NATO, and killed two people.
NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came...
Russia-Ukraine war live: China and France urge calm and caution after missile kills two in Poland
Nato to meet after two people killed in explosion in village close to Ukrainian border; G20 leaders condemn Russian aggression
