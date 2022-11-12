KWC drops season opener to Parkside

Miles Kennedy scored 12 points off the bench and Jordan Roland finished with 10 points as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team fell 73-59 to Parkside in a season-opening matchup at the Nexus Classic on Friday at De Simone Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Beezy Fernandez and Antonio Thomas added nine points apiece for the Panthers, who shot 39.4% from the field, 4-of-15 from 3-point range (26.7%) and 3-of-4 at the foul line (75%) with 13 turnovers. Jomel Boyd grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds off the bench.