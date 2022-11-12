ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos received difficult news for one player, and a better-than-expected diagnosis for another following MRI exams Monday. The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO