9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/15/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Simpson leads Colorado to 78-66 upset of No. 11 Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday. Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 25.4% from the field, compared with the Volunteers' 43.5%. Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke...
KNOXVILLE, TN
9NEWS

Champions crowned at state volleyball

DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships. Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title. Thompson Valley swept...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

K'Waun Williams to have knee surgery; Jeudy day-to-day with ankle injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos received difficult news for one player, and a better-than-expected diagnosis for another following MRI exams Monday. The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gadget play helps Titans to 14-10 lead against Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes, an injury-ravaged team has to piecemeal backup players into the lineup, buckle up the chinstraps, and give it a go. The battered Broncos are hoping this unusual recipe can turn around their season. It will take some doing. A flea flicker pass from Titans quarterback...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

El Pollo Loco makes grand return to Colorado with first location

DENVER — The first El Pollo Loco restaurant to operate in Colorado in more than a decade officially opens its doors Tuesday. The fire-grilled chicken chain opens its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on the restaurant...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to leave Denver metro area

DENVER — Colorado is waking up to freshly fallen snow Tuesday morning. The arctic cold front that brought frigid temperatures to Colorado also dropped one to three inches of snow over much of the Denver and Boulder metro area. Portions of the foothills and mountains west of Denver also...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How cold will it get in Colorado this week?

DENVER — A cold air mass is set to cover most of the country this week bringing frigid temperatures to the Centennial State. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be near or below freezing for several days. Overnight low temperatures will fall below...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Icy morning commute in Denver

DENVER — A blast of frigid temperatures and a round of overnight snow have created a mess on the roads across parts of Colorado. Light snow began falling late Monday night over portions of the Front Range and Denver metro area, as well as in the foothills and mountains.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Foreigner to bring farewell tour to Colorado

DENVER — The end is in sight for Foreigner. The band behind "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero" announced a farewell tour on Monday. The final final tour is set to kick off July 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
9NEWS

Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy show in Colorado canceled

DENVER — An upcoming Denver show featuring Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy has been canceled after Leno was seriously injured by a gasoline fire at his Los Angeles garage over the weekend. Leno and Foxworthy were scheduled to perform Saturday at the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible kidnapping reported in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Trevor Noah comedy tour coming to Denver

DENVER — Trevor Noah is heading back on the road in 2023, with a stop planned in Colorado. The comedian and "The Daily Show" host will perform at Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Friday, March 31, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday,...
DENVER, CO
