ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.

The deal allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports - brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 - could end on Nov. 19 if Russia or Ukraine object to its extension.

Speaking at a news conference in Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia remaining part of the deal was insufficient and measures should be taken ensure its inspectors were not intentionally delaying shipments and forcing global prices to rise.

"It's not enough just to keep Russia on board. It's also important to make sure that Russian inspectors who participate in this initiative, that they act in good faith and that they inspect ships without any artificial delays," he said, adding countries in Africa and Asia were suffering.

"I call on all ASEAN members to take every method possible to stop Russia from playing hunger games with the world."

The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. It has warned that Russia's war is worsening a global food crisis and pushing tens of millions more people into hunger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BZqv_0j8BuYog00

Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and a parallel East Asian Summit for the first time. Leaders of the United States, Japan, South Korea and Australia are among those also attending, as is Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Kuleba said Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him during the summit, as would be the norm in international diplomacy.

"If he does we will thoroughly consider his request," he said, adding Russia must approach all negotiations in good faith.

"There is not a single indicator that Russia is sincerely seeking negotiations," he said.

"Sitting down at a table for a nice picture, we've been there, we've done it, we've tried."

Kuleba said he discussed during meetings with Southeast Asian leaders ways in which they can support Ukraine and conveyed that expressing neutrality and not condemning Russia was against their interests.

"The worst thing that a country can do is nothing," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers

On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades

A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]
The Hill

The West must stop ‘shooting behind the duck’ and provide Ukraine the weapons it needs

Eight months into Russia’s invasion, Vladimir Putin remains committed to the territorial conquest and destruction of Ukraine. Ukrainians have had successes, such as the recent counteroffensive around Kharkiv and now Russia’s ordered pullout from Kherson. Still, the future is uncertain, with winter approaching and the outcome of Putin’s mobilization in play. The West must stop “shooting behind the duck” regarding its military aid to Ukraine.
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
Daily Mail

Two USAF F-16s race to intercept two Russian bombers flying near Alaska before escorting them out of air defense zone amid heightened tension with Moscow

The US Air Force intercepted and escorted out two Russian bomber jets flying near Alaska as tensions heighten with Moscow. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were 'positively' identified flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to NORAD - a combined defense organization between America and Canada.
ALASKA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Reuters

Reuters

644K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy