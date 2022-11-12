Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
Michigan Daily
Michigan displays defensive lapses early in season, though Bufkin shows potential
Following a turbulent offseason, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team faced the arduous task of filling four vacant starting spots due to graduating and NBA-bound players. Although the first two games showed bright spots for the future of the team, it also revealed areas that need improvement. The...
Michigan Daily
Michigan still working to develop three-point shot
Last season, it was atypical for the No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team to shoot more than 20 3-pointers in a game. Gameplans revolving around then-senior forward Naz Hillmon’s foreboding interior presence helped fuel the program’s first run to the Elite Eight. High volume deep shooting wasn’t a part of that team’s approach — and it didn’t have to be.
Michigan Daily
Depth allowing offensive line to thrive
One of Sherrone Moore’s lessons — one the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach instilled in the offensive line during fall camp and throughout last season — stuck with Karsen Barnhart. So when asked to explain the unwavering success of the No. 3 Michigan football team’s offensive line, the senior offensive lineman reverted to Moore’s wisdom.
Michigan Daily
With the development of her 3-point shot, Laila Phelia is even more of a problem
Tied with under a minute to go in the Sweet 16 last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team turned to then-freshman guard Laila Phelia. Standing at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock, she put her head down and drove to the basket, sinking the layup to give the Wolverines a lead that they never relinquished.
Michigan Daily
Jake Moody, Michigan special teams thriving in spite of adversity
Jake Moody has grown accustomed to rebound performances this season. Last year, the graduate kicker faced little adversity, missing just two field goal tries en route to capturing the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s preeminent kicker. This year, however, has unfolded slightly differently. Uncharacteristically, Moody has missed five...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets
After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Michigan Daily
Changed offensive rotation lifts volleyball to win over Northwestern
The Michigan volleyball team was coming off two straight losses and consistently looking underwhelming in Big Ten play. Now with longtime coach Mark Rosen taking a temporary leave of absence for health-related reasons — and interim head coach Leisa Rosen stepping in — the Wolverines desperately could use a win Friday night against Northwestern.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Michigan Daily
Wolverines fall short at ITA Fall Championships
With one final chance to earn a win before the end of the fall season, the Michigan men’s and women’s tennis teams headed to San Diego for the ITA Fall National Championships. The women’s team struggled in singles play but found more success in doubles, with juniors Jaedan...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
CBS Sports
How to watch Bradley vs. Eastern Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1; Bradley 1-1 The Bradley Braves will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. Bradley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. The Braves have to be hurting after a devastating...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
candgnews.com
Three University Liggett students will play baseball at Division I universities
GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Three Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett School seniors turned their baseball dreams into reality by signing on the dotted line Nov. 10 at University Liggett High School. Seniors Jarren Purify, Oliver Service and Jack Jones each committed to a Division I university as they further...
Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir
Hill is making four stops in Michigan, including a book signing at Marygrove College
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Comments / 0