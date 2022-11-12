ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan still working to develop three-point shot

Last season, it was atypical for the No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team to shoot more than 20 3-pointers in a game. Gameplans revolving around then-senior forward Naz Hillmon’s foreboding interior presence helped fuel the program’s first run to the Elite Eight. High volume deep shooting wasn’t a part of that team’s approach — and it didn’t have to be.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Depth allowing offensive line to thrive

One of Sherrone Moore’s lessons — one the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach instilled in the offensive line during fall camp and throughout last season — stuck with Karsen Barnhart. So when asked to explain the unwavering success of the No. 3 Michigan football team’s offensive line, the senior offensive lineman reverted to Moore’s wisdom.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

With the development of her 3-point shot, Laila Phelia is even more of a problem

Tied with under a minute to go in the Sweet 16 last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team turned to then-freshman guard Laila Phelia. Standing at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock, she put her head down and drove to the basket, sinking the layup to give the Wolverines a lead that they never relinquished.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Jake Moody, Michigan special teams thriving in spite of adversity

Jake Moody has grown accustomed to rebound performances this season. Last year, the graduate kicker faced little adversity, missing just two field goal tries en route to capturing the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s preeminent kicker. This year, however, has unfolded slightly differently. Uncharacteristically, Moody has missed five...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets

After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Changed offensive rotation lifts volleyball to win over Northwestern

The Michigan volleyball team was coming off two straight losses and consistently looking underwhelming in Big Ten play. Now with longtime coach Mark Rosen taking a temporary leave of absence for health-related reasons — and interim head coach Leisa Rosen stepping in — the Wolverines desperately could use a win Friday night against Northwestern.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Wolverines fall short at ITA Fall Championships

With one final chance to earn a win before the end of the fall season, the Michigan men’s and women’s tennis teams headed to San Diego for the ITA Fall National Championships. The women’s team struggled in singles play but found more success in doubles, with juniors Jaedan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE

