Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan Daily
Michigan displays defensive lapses early in season, though Bufkin shows potential
Following a turbulent offseason, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team faced the arduous task of filling four vacant starting spots due to graduating and NBA-bound players. Although the first two games showed bright spots for the future of the team, it also revealed areas that need improvement. The...
Michigan Daily
Michigan still working to develop three-point shot
Last season, it was atypical for the No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team to shoot more than 20 3-pointers in a game. Gameplans revolving around then-senior forward Naz Hillmon’s foreboding interior presence helped fuel the program’s first run to the Elite Eight. High volume deep shooting wasn’t a part of that team’s approach — and it didn’t have to be.
Michigan Daily
Depth allowing offensive line to thrive
One of Sherrone Moore’s lessons — one the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach instilled in the offensive line during fall camp and throughout last season — stuck with Karsen Barnhart. So when asked to explain the unwavering success of the No. 3 Michigan football team’s offensive line, the senior offensive lineman reverted to Moore’s wisdom.
Michigan Daily
How CJ Stokes and Michigan became a ‘perfect fit’
The first carry of CJ Stokes’s Big Ten career couldn’t have gone much worse. In Week Four, during his first snap against Maryland, Stokes fumbled. The freshman running back, while attempting to make a case for himself as the third-string back for the No. 3 Michigan football team, committed the cardinal sin for his position. Consequently, he didn’t see playing time from the backfield again until the Wolverines’ Week Seven matchup against Penn State.
Michigan Daily
With the development of her 3-point shot, Laila Phelia is even more of a problem
Tied with under a minute to go in the Sweet 16 last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team turned to then-freshman guard Laila Phelia. Standing at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock, she put her head down and drove to the basket, sinking the layup to give the Wolverines a lead that they never relinquished.
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets
After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey loses in overtime to UAlbany, ending its season
The No. 4 Michigan field hockey team was heavily favored in its first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. But nobody could foresee how much the Wolverines would struggle in their first game with a home field advantage. Ultimately, Michigan (14-5 overall) was upset by UAlbany (15-4) on Friday, losing...
Michigan Daily
Comeback falls short, Wolverines lose 3-1 to Illinois
On the set point of home games, the Michigan volleyball tradition is for the fans to stand up and clap repeatedly in hopes of the Michigan volleyball team securing the set. On Saturday night, the fans in Cliff Keen Arena stood up an extra couple of times at the end of the first set, as the Wolverines rallied a few points past 25 with Illinois. Despite the home fans’ support, the Fighting Illini (13-13 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) took down the Wolverines (15-11, 6-10) the first set, as well as the match, 3-1.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines secure bids, advance to NCAA Championship
Heading into the Great Lakes Invitational, neither of Michigan’s cross country teams were guaranteed a spot in next weekend’s championship field. With their seasons on the line, they both showed up — big time. Senior Ericka VanderLende led the charge for the women’s team, clocking a team-leading...
Michigan Daily
Michigan goes blue: UMich students reflect on historic midterm election results
Michigan’s 2022 election saw a midterm-record 4.45 million voters turn out to the polls, resulting in a Democratic trifecta in the Michigan House, Senate and Governor seat for the first time in nearly 40 years. Voters across the state, including University of Michigan students, faculty and community members, voted...
Michigan Daily
Political binaries on campus: is there a right and a wrong?
Opinions can be ever changing by nature of how learning and understanding information works. They are often, however, hard-wired into us to the point that they behave as unchangeable facts and fixed parts of who we are. This manifests itself in politics, where steadfast opinions help maintain our two-party political system, a system that reinforces our steadfast opinions. We exist in a state of circular logic that perpetuates both political polarization and unwillingness to change.
Michigan Daily
Students react to Santa Ono’s first month as UMich president
As students enjoyed themselves on the sunny Diag this past Thursday, the campus reaction to University of Michigan President Santa Ono’s first month in office was similarly warm and positive. The Michigan Daily spoke with 20 students Thursday afternoon in the Diag to ask how satisfied they were with...
Michigan Daily
UMich Precision Health program building biorepository of genetic data for future research
The University of Michigan Precision Health program is launching MY PART, a genetic testing program aiming to collect a more diverse and holistic biorepository for future research. While some U-M community members are excited by the promise of advancing genetic research, others have expressed concerns over data privacy. The project...
Michigan Daily
Native American Student Association celebrates 50-year anniversary, reflects on goals and history
Students, faculty and other community members gathered in the Vandenberg Room of the Michigan League to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the establishment of the Native American Student Association (NASA) at the University of Michigan Sunday. Rackham student Jaime Fuentes, NASA co-secretary, began the event with a land acknowledgment, saying...
Michigan Daily
UMMA Opens New Exhibit ‘Clay as Soft Power’ on Japanese Pottery
Japanese pottery takes center stage at the University of Michigan Museum of Art’s new exhibition, Clay as Soft Power, curated by Natsu Oyobe. On Saturday, the UMMA opened the exhibit featuring Japanese Shigaraki ware to examine how pottery contributed to post-war Japanese-American relations. Shigaraki ware, named because of its production in Japan’s Shiga prefecture, involves the practice of using wood fire kilns and special clay, which create stone bursts, burns and fire marks.
Michigan Daily
City Council passes rezoning in second reading, discusses banning parking
The Ann Arbor City Council met Thursday night to discuss banning on-street parking near the Lawton Elementary School and rezoning in Transit Corridor 1 (TC1) to address housing affordability. The meeting commenced with an open floor for public comments on the agenda. Many speakers presented personal grievances with resolution CA-3,...
Michigan Daily
CSG adds green space proposal to election, talks COVID-19 concerns
The Central Student Government heard proposals from concerned community members about the future use of where the Fleming Administration Building used to sit, COVID-19 transmission rates and unsafe policies on campus. The governing body also discussed the CSG election on Wednesday and Thursday. LSA student Ava Kelsey, vice-chair of the...
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor City Council votes to amend its speaking rules
The Ann Arbor City Council met Thursday night to discuss DC-2, a resolution to amend the speakers rule. The resolution extended the time limit for each councilmember from two minutes to three minutes during the “Communications from Council” portion at the beginning of the meeting and eliminated the second “Communications from Council” section.
