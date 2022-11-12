ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Guatemala, no damage reported

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala late on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said that the epicenter was less than 6.9 miles (11 km) from the municipality of Masagua near Guatemala's southern coast. It was fairly deep at 61.89 miles (99.6 km) below the earth's surface.

Guatemala's disaster agency CONRED did not immediately report any damage caused by the quake. Authorities in Central American neighbor El Salvador, where the earthquake was also felt, did not issue a tsunami warning.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had gauged the quake at a magnitude of 5.5.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico vows to double renewable energy capacity by 2030

MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mexico has pledged to deploy a further 30 gigawatts in renewable energy capacity by 2030, the nation's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, as America's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter works with the United States to meet new climate goals.
Reuters

Reuters

644K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy