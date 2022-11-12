ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

Michigan Daily

With the development of her 3-point shot, Laila Phelia is even more of a problem

Tied with under a minute to go in the Sweet 16 last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team turned to then-freshman guard Laila Phelia. Standing at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock, she put her head down and drove to the basket, sinking the layup to give the Wolverines a lead that they never relinquished.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Jake Moody, Michigan special teams thriving in spite of adversity

Jake Moody has grown accustomed to rebound performances this season. Last year, the graduate kicker faced little adversity, missing just two field goal tries en route to capturing the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s preeminent kicker. This year, however, has unfolded slightly differently. Uncharacteristically, Moody has missed five...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

How CJ Stokes and Michigan became a ‘perfect fit’

The first carry of CJ Stokes’s Big Ten career couldn’t have gone much worse. In Week Four, during his first snap against Maryland, Stokes fumbled. The freshman running back, while attempting to make a case for himself as the third-string back for the No. 3 Michigan football team, committed the cardinal sin for his position. Consequently, he didn’t see playing time from the backfield again until the Wolverines’ Week Seven matchup against Penn State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Changed offensive rotation lifts volleyball to win over Northwestern

The Michigan volleyball team was coming off two straight losses and consistently looking underwhelming in Big Ten play. Now with longtime coach Mark Rosen taking a temporary leave of absence for health-related reasons — and interim head coach Leisa Rosen stepping in — the Wolverines desperately could use a win Friday night against Northwestern.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets

After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan field hockey loses in overtime to UAlbany, ending its season

The No. 4 Michigan field hockey team was heavily favored in its first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. But nobody could foresee how much the Wolverines would struggle in their first game with a home field advantage. Ultimately, Michigan (14-5 overall) was upset by UAlbany (15-4) on Friday, losing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Wolverines secure bids, advance to NCAA Championship

Heading into the Great Lakes Invitational, neither of Michigan’s cross country teams were guaranteed a spot in next weekend’s championship field. With their seasons on the line, they both showed up — big time. Senior Ericka VanderLende led the charge for the women’s team, clocking a team-leading...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Comeback falls short, Wolverines lose 3-1 to Illinois

On the set point of home games, the Michigan volleyball tradition is for the fans to stand up and clap repeatedly in hopes of the Michigan volleyball team securing the set. On Saturday night, the fans in Cliff Keen Arena stood up an extra couple of times at the end of the first set, as the Wolverines rallied a few points past 25 with Illinois. Despite the home fans’ support, the Fighting Illini (13-13 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) took down the Wolverines (15-11, 6-10) the first set, as well as the match, 3-1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football is now trending for 5-star QB Jadyn Davis

Michigan football got another important crystal ball projection for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis this weekend who is trending hard toward the Wolverines. There hasn’t been a ton of Michigan football recruiting news coming out of the weekend. The Wolverines hosted a number of commitments from the 2023 class, as well as some 2024 targets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
WILX-TV

In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program

ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

