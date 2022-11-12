Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan displays defensive lapses early in season, though Bufkin shows potential
Following a turbulent offseason, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team faced the arduous task of filling four vacant starting spots due to graduating and NBA-bound players. Although the first two games showed bright spots for the future of the team, it also revealed areas that need improvement. The...
Michigan Daily
With the development of her 3-point shot, Laila Phelia is even more of a problem
Tied with under a minute to go in the Sweet 16 last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team turned to then-freshman guard Laila Phelia. Standing at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock, she put her head down and drove to the basket, sinking the layup to give the Wolverines a lead that they never relinquished.
Michigan Daily
Jake Moody, Michigan special teams thriving in spite of adversity
Jake Moody has grown accustomed to rebound performances this season. Last year, the graduate kicker faced little adversity, missing just two field goal tries en route to capturing the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s preeminent kicker. This year, however, has unfolded slightly differently. Uncharacteristically, Moody has missed five...
Michigan Daily
How CJ Stokes and Michigan became a ‘perfect fit’
The first carry of CJ Stokes’s Big Ten career couldn’t have gone much worse. In Week Four, during his first snap against Maryland, Stokes fumbled. The freshman running back, while attempting to make a case for himself as the third-string back for the No. 3 Michigan football team, committed the cardinal sin for his position. Consequently, he didn’t see playing time from the backfield again until the Wolverines’ Week Seven matchup against Penn State.
Michigan Daily
Changed offensive rotation lifts volleyball to win over Northwestern
The Michigan volleyball team was coming off two straight losses and consistently looking underwhelming in Big Ten play. Now with longtime coach Mark Rosen taking a temporary leave of absence for health-related reasons — and interim head coach Leisa Rosen stepping in — the Wolverines desperately could use a win Friday night against Northwestern.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Snowball effect and finishing strong
EAST LANSING – It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two weeks. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 against Rutgers last week and will host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets
After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
MLive.com
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey loses in overtime to UAlbany, ending its season
The No. 4 Michigan field hockey team was heavily favored in its first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. But nobody could foresee how much the Wolverines would struggle in their first game with a home field advantage. Ultimately, Michigan (14-5 overall) was upset by UAlbany (15-4) on Friday, losing...
Michigan Daily
Wolverines secure bids, advance to NCAA Championship
Heading into the Great Lakes Invitational, neither of Michigan’s cross country teams were guaranteed a spot in next weekend’s championship field. With their seasons on the line, they both showed up — big time. Senior Ericka VanderLende led the charge for the women’s team, clocking a team-leading...
Michigan Daily
Comeback falls short, Wolverines lose 3-1 to Illinois
On the set point of home games, the Michigan volleyball tradition is for the fans to stand up and clap repeatedly in hopes of the Michigan volleyball team securing the set. On Saturday night, the fans in Cliff Keen Arena stood up an extra couple of times at the end of the first set, as the Wolverines rallied a few points past 25 with Illinois. Despite the home fans’ support, the Fighting Illini (13-13 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) took down the Wolverines (15-11, 6-10) the first set, as well as the match, 3-1.
Michigan Football is now trending for 5-star QB Jadyn Davis
Michigan football got another important crystal ball projection for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis this weekend who is trending hard toward the Wolverines. There hasn’t been a ton of Michigan football recruiting news coming out of the weekend. The Wolverines hosted a number of commitments from the 2023 class, as well as some 2024 targets.
Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football
The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
WILX-TV
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
MLive.com
Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program
ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
10 remnants of the University of Michigan’s ‘lost campus’
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 185 years, the University of Michigan has left its mark on Ann Arbor. Some of those marks are no longer around. UM was established in Detroit in 1817 and moved to Ann Arbor in 1837. That was the same year Michigan became a state, and the young city of Ann Arbor had less than 5,000 residents, according to census data.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
