On the set point of home games, the Michigan volleyball tradition is for the fans to stand up and clap repeatedly in hopes of the Michigan volleyball team securing the set. On Saturday night, the fans in Cliff Keen Arena stood up an extra couple of times at the end of the first set, as the Wolverines rallied a few points past 25 with Illinois. Despite the home fans’ support, the Fighting Illini (13-13 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) took down the Wolverines (15-11, 6-10) the first set, as well as the match, 3-1.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO