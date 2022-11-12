ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How CJ Stokes and Michigan became a ‘perfect fit’

The first carry of CJ Stokes’s Big Ten career couldn’t have gone much worse. In Week Four, during his first snap against Maryland, Stokes fumbled. The freshman running back, while attempting to make a case for himself as the third-string back for the No. 3 Michigan football team, committed the cardinal sin for his position. Consequently, he didn’t see playing time from the backfield again until the Wolverines’ Week Seven matchup against Penn State.
With the development of her 3-point shot, Laila Phelia is even more of a problem

Tied with under a minute to go in the Sweet 16 last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team turned to then-freshman guard Laila Phelia. Standing at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock, she put her head down and drove to the basket, sinking the layup to give the Wolverines a lead that they never relinquished.
Jake Moody, Michigan special teams thriving in spite of adversity

Jake Moody has grown accustomed to rebound performances this season. Last year, the graduate kicker faced little adversity, missing just two field goal tries en route to capturing the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s preeminent kicker. This year, however, has unfolded slightly differently. Uncharacteristically, Moody has missed five...
Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame

On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12

Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame

Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets

After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
Wolverines secure bids, advance to NCAA Championship

Heading into the Great Lakes Invitational, neither of Michigan’s cross country teams were guaranteed a spot in next weekend’s championship field. With their seasons on the line, they both showed up — big time. Senior Ericka VanderLende led the charge for the women’s team, clocking a team-leading...
John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
ESPN's Computer Reveals Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction

Michigan must worry about Illinois before going to Columbus for an enormous matchup against Ohio State. Illinois is no pushover. Despite losing their last two games, the No. 21 Fighting Illini are 7-3 this season while ceding just 12.5 points per game. However, ESPN's FPI still sees the Wolverines as...
Wildcats to make first playoff appearance since 2008

As the field for the NCAA Div. II football playoffs was being announced, there was a quiet confidence on the face of the Wayne State football players and coaches. The Wildcats, finishing the 2022 season with a 9-2 record, knew they were going to be part of the 28-team Div. II field. The only two questions left to be answered were: who? and where?
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student

The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
