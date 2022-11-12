Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan Daily
Michigan displays defensive lapses early in season, though Bufkin shows potential
Following a turbulent offseason, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team faced the arduous task of filling four vacant starting spots due to graduating and NBA-bound players. Although the first two games showed bright spots for the future of the team, it also revealed areas that need improvement. The...
Michigan Daily
How CJ Stokes and Michigan became a ‘perfect fit’
The first carry of CJ Stokes’s Big Ten career couldn’t have gone much worse. In Week Four, during his first snap against Maryland, Stokes fumbled. The freshman running back, while attempting to make a case for himself as the third-string back for the No. 3 Michigan football team, committed the cardinal sin for his position. Consequently, he didn’t see playing time from the backfield again until the Wolverines’ Week Seven matchup against Penn State.
Michigan Daily
With the development of her 3-point shot, Laila Phelia is even more of a problem
Tied with under a minute to go in the Sweet 16 last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team turned to then-freshman guard Laila Phelia. Standing at the top of the key with seven seconds on the shot clock, she put her head down and drove to the basket, sinking the layup to give the Wolverines a lead that they never relinquished.
Michigan Daily
Jake Moody, Michigan special teams thriving in spite of adversity
Jake Moody has grown accustomed to rebound performances this season. Last year, the graduate kicker faced little adversity, missing just two field goal tries en route to capturing the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s preeminent kicker. This year, however, has unfolded slightly differently. Uncharacteristically, Moody has missed five...
247Sports
Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame
On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
247Sports
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame
Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball starts slow, eventually closes out Northwestern in three straight sets
After back-to-back losses against top ranked teams, the Michigan volleyball team was ready for its Friday matchup with Northwestern. The Wolverines closed out three sets in a row in dominant fashion after dropping the first against the Wildcats. They maintained their composure after going down 1-0 early and closed out two tightly contested sets to finish the match.
MLive.com
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines secure bids, advance to NCAA Championship
Heading into the Great Lakes Invitational, neither of Michigan’s cross country teams were guaranteed a spot in next weekend’s championship field. With their seasons on the line, they both showed up — big time. Senior Ericka VanderLende led the charge for the women’s team, clocking a team-leading...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast
John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
ESPN's Computer Reveals Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction
Michigan must worry about Illinois before going to Columbus for an enormous matchup against Ohio State. Illinois is no pushover. Despite losing their last two games, the No. 21 Fighting Illini are 7-3 this season while ceding just 12.5 points per game. However, ESPN's FPI still sees the Wolverines as...
thewayneherald.com
Wildcats to make first playoff appearance since 2008
As the field for the NCAA Div. II football playoffs was being announced, there was a quiet confidence on the face of the Wayne State football players and coaches. The Wildcats, finishing the 2022 season with a 9-2 record, knew they were going to be part of the 28-team Div. II field. The only two questions left to be answered were: who? and where?
95.3 MNC
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
