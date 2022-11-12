Read full article on original website
New Prague Times
Scott Kenneth Neumann, 52
Scott Kenneth Neumann, age 52, of Waterville, MN, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home with his mom by his side. Scott was born September 14th, 1970 in Owatonna, MN, the son of Margaret “Margie” (Lambrecht) Neumann Jacobson, of Waterville, MN, and the late Kenneth R. Neumann. He attended school in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1989.
viatravelers.com
18 Best Restaurants in Rochester, Minnesota
If you’re planning a trip to Rochester, and you haven’t started searching for the best restaurants to eat at while you’re in town, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. There are so many small and large restaurants in Rochester of all backgrounds, aesthetics,...
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday
'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
New Prague Times
Russel “Roscoe” Robert Vohnoutka, 54
Russel “Roscoe” Robert Vohnoutka, age 54, of Lonsdale, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Russ was born in New Prague on August 25, 1968 to Joseph and Eraina (Stopski) Vohnoutka. He graduated from New Prague High School and was currently working as a utility line surveyor for Vannguard Utility Partners.
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
New Prague Times
Dennis P. Tousignant, 88
Dennis P. Tousignant, age 88, of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Mill City Senior Living. Dennis Phillip, the son of Phillip and Josephine (LeMieux) Tousignant, was born on November 2, 1934 in Faribault, MN. Dennis grew up in Faribault and graduated from Bethlehem Academy with the Class of 1952. He then enlisted in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Tierney on June 1, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Church in Faribault. He worked as a construction worker for various companies, including Opus Construction. He also worked as a professional butter maker with Land O’ Lakes, and as a farmer. He worked as a labor foreman on Mariucci Arena and the Midwest Tower. Following Mary Ellen’s death, he married Dorothy “Dodie” Connor in 1995. Following Dodie’s death, Dennis married Carol Tousignant in 2003. Dennis enjoyed volunteering for many organizations including Divine Mercy Catholic Church as an usher and Spirit Fest, St. Vincent De Paul, building homes for Habitat for Humanity, and donating blood. If you asked him for a donation, he would always give. While he wasn’t working and volunteering, Dennis enjoyed playing cards, traveling, telling stories, hunting, fishing, square dancing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family especially attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events.
KIMT
Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
New Prague Times
Susan J. Gregor, 74 - Death Notice
Susan J. Gregor, age 74, of Land O’ Lakes, FL and formerly Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home following an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
fox9.com
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas diamond crater
(FOX 9) - On a road trip for their 10th anniversary, a southern Minnesota couple came back home with some new bling. According to Arkansas State Parks, Jessica and Seth Erickson from Chatfield, Minnesota – about 20 miles southeast of Rochester – discovered a 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County, Arkansas.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
A Habitat for Humanity building site in Pine Island had wiring taken from the site sometime between Oct. 25 and 27 (value: $1,000). The Sheriff Department received a report on Nov. 2 of six mailboxes and mailbox posts being damaged by a vehicle on Oak Lane Northeast and White Pines Road Northeast (value: $500).
New Prague Times
Lucille “Celie” Harriet Grose, 94
Lucille “Celie” Harriet Grose, also lovingly known as “Grandma Lucy” of Waterville passed away on the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, at Traditions of Waterville. She was 94 years old. Born in Waterville on January 12, 1928, Lucille was the daughter of William and Gertrude...
New Prague Times
Earl Thomas “Tom” Tarter, 83
Earl Thomas “Tom” Tarter, age 83 of Waterville passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Friday, November 11, 2022, in Waterville. He was born in Kentucky on April 13, 1939. The family relocated to Arizona in 1950. Tom was the oldest son of Roe and Emma (Lindsey) Tarter. After school, Tom went into the Navy where he served his country for five years before entering the Army for an additional 20 years.
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
KEYC
Head-on crash injures 2 in Faribault County
It's said to be one of the oldest buildings in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa took a look inside the Historic Masonic Hall. Kelsey and Lisa invited Shelly Huls, an expert on yarn and the owner of Kato Yarn Company, to talk more on the history behind the hobby.
