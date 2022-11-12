Dennis P. Tousignant, age 88, of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Mill City Senior Living. Dennis Phillip, the son of Phillip and Josephine (LeMieux) Tousignant, was born on November 2, 1934 in Faribault, MN. Dennis grew up in Faribault and graduated from Bethlehem Academy with the Class of 1952. He then enlisted in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Tierney on June 1, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Church in Faribault. He worked as a construction worker for various companies, including Opus Construction. He also worked as a professional butter maker with Land O’ Lakes, and as a farmer. He worked as a labor foreman on Mariucci Arena and the Midwest Tower. Following Mary Ellen’s death, he married Dorothy “Dodie” Connor in 1995. Following Dodie’s death, Dennis married Carol Tousignant in 2003. Dennis enjoyed volunteering for many organizations including Divine Mercy Catholic Church as an usher and Spirit Fest, St. Vincent De Paul, building homes for Habitat for Humanity, and donating blood. If you asked him for a donation, he would always give. While he wasn’t working and volunteering, Dennis enjoyed playing cards, traveling, telling stories, hunting, fishing, square dancing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family especially attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events.

