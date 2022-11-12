VAN BUREN, Mo. — A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday, Nov. 13. Phillip Carnell was reported missing late in the day when he failed to return from a hunting trip. His family stated he and a friend were hunting in different areas of Cave Spring when Carnell called his friend to say he was lost and his phone battery was dying.

