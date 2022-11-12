ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Southeast Missouri hunter reported missing in Carter County

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
CARTER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
CARTER COUNTY, MO
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
darnews.com

Search for missing hunter underway near Cave Spring

VAN BUREN, Mo. — A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday, Nov. 13. Phillip Carnell was reported missing late in the day when he failed to return from a hunting trip. His family stated he and a friend were hunting in different areas of Cave Spring when Carnell called his friend to say he was lost and his phone battery was dying.
VAN BUREN, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Scott City man arrested, facing charges of attempted domestic assault

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Scott City man faces charges of attempted domestic assault charge after police found a woman with injuries. Christian Michael Blane Laminack, 25, faces a charge of attemped domestic assault – first degree – serious physical injury. A warrant was issued for his arrest with no bond.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Republican...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Multiple agencies respond to two fires breaking out in Benton

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
BENTON, MO
Kait 8

Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
MATTHEWS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy