WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 11/15
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 11/15
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide update
WDAM-TV
PRCC Scholarships
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cobey Craft can be a jack of all trades for Taylorsville High School. “Whatever I gotta do, I’ll do it,” Craft said. “They need me to be a receiver, they need me to play center, I got ‘em. Whatever it takes to get the W.”
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many cities across the globe are battling to recover their tourism industries from COVID-19, but VisitHATTIESBURG reports that the Hub City is bouncing back. “When we look at the numbers from 2021 to 2022, we’ve actually grown by leaps and bounds,” said Marlo Dorsey, VisitHATTIESBURG executive...
WDAM-TV
A year in tourism for Hattiesburg
Is Hattiesburg below sea level?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
WDAM-TV
MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg. Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat. Piner...
WDAM-TV
Pair of Golden Eagles named to All-Sun Belt team
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss sophomore outside hitter Mia Wesley was named First Team All-Sun Belt by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore Cara Atkinson picked up Second Team All-Sun Belt honors as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Wesley finished the regular season with 494...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff Defensive Driving Course
WDAM-TV
Nov. 17 is deadline for joining JUUL lawsuit
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. testing boot camp
WDAM-TV
Solicitor General visits Hub City
WDAM-TV
Solicitor General Scott Stewart speaks in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A special guest spoke Tuesday evening in Lamar County. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening, informing the public about what his job entails and what they are working on now. As Solicitor General, Stewart argues the state appellate...
5th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A fifth suspect has been arrested by Hattiesburg police in connection to double homicide that happened on West 5th Street. Police said David James Lee, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Monday, November 14 for the Wednesday, November 2 shooting. Lee was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of […]
WDAM-TV
Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight. Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed...
mageenews.com
Celebrating Gray Montgomery’s Birthday!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Happy Birthday to my favorite nephew in the entire world…Gray Montgomery!. Gray is an awesome guy who loves his family...
WDAM-TV
Songfest event helps top $1M for Make-A-Wish
WDAM-TV
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested positive....
