UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media following the Bruins' 34-28 loss to Arizona at Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Kelly talked about how the Wildcats were able to move the ball against his defense, what happened with the slow start, why the Bruins struggled offensively, what quarterback Jayden de Laura did that was so difficult to contain and how the team reacted following the upset.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO