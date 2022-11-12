Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
Related
SFGate
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
SFGate
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Matt Gaetz is now battling Marjorie Taylor Greene over Kevin McCarthy
The question of who might succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker is less clear than it was just weeks ago.
SFGate
Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever
“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
SFGate
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Reporter witnesses, details uncomfortable Dianne Feinstein memory lapse
It's not the first time Insider's congressional reporters have detailed witnessing a Feinstein memory lapse.
SFGate
Arizona precincts with voting problems were not overwhelmingly Republican
PHOENIX - The voting locations that experienced problems on Election Day in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona's voters, do not skew overwhelmingly Republican, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The finding undercuts claims by some Republicans - most notably Kari Lake, the GOP nominee...
Capitol Fax: Where does the money come from? Nobody needs to know
Rep. Tim Ozinga (R-Mokena) made the classic blunder of not focusing on one election at a time. But, his flub does give us an excuse to look at a few fundraising issues. It’s been no secret that Ozinga wanted to be the next House Republican Leader. But he hasn’t really been involved in many House Republican races this year and then, the day before election day, all of a sudden reported giving his own campaign fund a...
SFGate
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.
Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
SFGate
48,000 University of California academic workers on strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of academic employees across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job Monday, demanding better pay and benefits in what union leaders say could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced. The unions...
Comments / 0