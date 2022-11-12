ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

SFGate

With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point

About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever

“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Leader

Capitol Fax: Where does the money come from? Nobody needs to know

Rep. Tim Ozinga (R-Mokena) made the classic blunder of not focusing on one election at a time. But, his flub does give us an excuse to look at a few fundraising issues. It’s been no secret that Ozinga wanted to be the next House Republican Leader. But he hasn’t really been involved in many House Republican races this year and then, the day before election day, all of a sudden reported giving his own campaign fund a...
ILLINOIS STATE
SFGate

Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.
NYE COUNTY, NV
WHO 13

Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
IOWA STATE
SFGate

48,000 University of California academic workers on strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of academic employees across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job Monday, demanding better pay and benefits in what union leaders say could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced. The unions...
LOS ANGELES, CA

