Photo gallery: Plant defeats Sumner and to claim its first playoff win since 2018
By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. - For what looked like a game that could really get away from the Plant Panthers turned into a jubilant mood at the end.
The Panthers turned things around in a full 180 and came back from a 20-point first half deficit to defeat the Sumner Stingrays 37-34 Friday night in a thriller. Plant will now await Saturday night’s winner between Olympia and East Lake.
Plant picked up its first postseason victory since 2018 and also its first under head coach Hank Brown. The Panthers have won four state championships and now are taking aim at a deep playoff run.
SBLive Sports Florida photographer Alex Walworth was on hand for the game and took 30 photos for our photo gallery of the Sumner-Plant playoff matchup. Take a look at the photos from last night’s contest.
