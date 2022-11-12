ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Photo gallery: Plant defeats Sumner and to claim its first playoff win since 2018

By Andy Villamarzo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5S1J_0j8BrHo600

TAMPA, Fla. - For what looked like a game that could really get away from the Plant Panthers turned into a jubilant mood at the end.

The Panthers turned things around in a full 180 and came back from a 20-point first half deficit to defeat the Sumner Stingrays 37-34 Friday night in a thriller. Plant will now await Saturday night’s winner between Olympia and East Lake.

Plant picked up its first postseason victory since 2018 and also its first under head coach Hank Brown. The Panthers have won four state championships and now are taking aim at a deep playoff run.

SBLive Sports Florida photographer Alex Walworth was on hand for the game and took 30 photos for our photo gallery of the Sumner-Plant playoff matchup. Take a look at the photos from last night’s contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQlHT_0j8BrHo600

Plant overcomes 20-point deficit and defeats Sumner in Class 4M, Region 2 quarterfinal matchup Friday night at Dad’s Stadium

Photo by Alex Walworth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1jmc_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fwxvg_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRKWm_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHqZe_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOASN_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW0Br_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBWUM_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7Dgf_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wr0FT_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6a5t_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkwhO_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liVE2_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dys4V_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcMhr_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rONt_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4moh_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mTuH_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqbbZ_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2oZr_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWfm2_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38M6ia_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYOj9_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoUTD_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPTAM_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XiAP_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDetS_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUafI_0j8BrHo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CirrA_0j8BrHo600

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

