Zephyrhills' Colella throws for a record eight TDs in playoff opener

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA – This tiny town 30 miles North of Tampa hasn't changed much in decades.

The immediate downtown area is well beyond quaint. It has a few antique stores and restaurants, but not much else. Sure, there is some sprawl on US Highway 301, but tight zoning laws have kept it in check while some neighboring towns have gotten out of hand.

Even Zephyrhills High School's Bulldogs Stadium at Tom Fisher Field has the look and feel of a throwback to the past. They still sell boiled peanuts at the concession stand and the pregame music includes the likes of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing,'' John Mellencamp's "Small Town'' and Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger.''

But don't' think for a second that the team that plays in that stadium is stuck in the past. A very clear statement was made Friday night as the Bulldogs defeated New Port Richey Gulf, 56-27, in a Class 3S-District 7 regional playoff game. These Bulldogs are anything but conservative.

As long as Nick Carroll is the coach and Brendyn Colella is the quarterback, the offense will be on the cutting edge and not the kind of ground-and-pound offenses that so many past Zephyrhills teams have been in the past. Colella established a new Pasco County record with a ridiculous eight touchdown passes. Yes, eight .

"I had no idea what the record was,'' Colella, a junior in his first year as a starter after transferring from nearby Wiregrass High School, said. "I didn't have a clue until they told me on the sideline right at the end. It's a great honor.''

Zephyrhills junior quarterback Brendyn Colella passed for a record eight toucodwns in his team's 56-27 playoff win. Photo courtesy of Brendyn Colella Twitter

The victory sets up a match-up with the winner of Saturday's game between Lecanto and Pasco at W.F. Edwards Stadium.

"My girlfriend doesn't know it yet,'' Carroll said. "But we're going to Dade City (on Saturday). That's going to be our big date on a Saturday night.

A Lecanto win would put the game in Zephyrhills. A Pasco win would put it in Dade City. But that wouldn't mean a lengthy trip for the Bulldogs. Their long-time rivalry with Pasco is known as the Nine-Mile War because that's the precise distance between the two schools.

Although official passing stats will not be available until Carroll and his staff do a film review Saturday morning, it's probably safe to say that Colella's total passing yards weren't all that much shorter than nine miles.

"We wanted to let Brendyn air it out,'' Carroll said. "That was the game plan.''

As a result, Colella and the Bulldogs (8-3) looked like Dan Marino in his heyday with the Miami Dolphins. Colella had five touchdown passes by halftime Not surprisingly, it started on the game's third play with a 35-yard touchdown pass to sophomore touchdown- machine D.J. Pickett. All totaled, Pickett caught four touchdown passes.

But Colella spread the wealth. Freshman sensation Fred Adams caught two touchdown passes. Jakobe Campbell and Theodore Sands each added a touchdown catch.

Ironically, Colella's performance came exactly one week after current Gulf quarterback Ethan Holewski established a new county record with seven touchdown passes in a 52-0 victory against Anclote.

Holewski didn't have a bad game, but it was nothing compared to what he did against Anclote. He was a two-way threat, scoring on a first-quarter run and making several nice passes. But Holewski,, a senior, didn't get a lot of help from his teammates, other than Antonio Muniz, who had two rushing touchdowns. The Buccaneers, who were in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, end their season at 7-4.

The Zephyrhills defense didn't exactly dominate. But the Bulldogs were able to step up at several crucial moments. One came with 1:35 left in the first half when Jaden Jones sacked Holewski to interrupt a Gulf drive. In the first quarter, Tristan Lennon recorded a sack to put Gulf at its own 4-yard line.