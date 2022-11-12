ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week

Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule

Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats played 66 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 34-28 win over UCLA. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, one of the Wildcats’ top performers this year according to PFF, reportedly tore...
allsportstucson.com

No. 19 Arizona Wildcats rout CSUN behind balanced effort

None of Arizona’s players were in double-figure scoring into the second half Sunday despite scoring 45 points by halftime against Cal State Northridge (CSUN). Jade Loville’s 3-pointer a minute into the the third quarter made her the first Wildcat to eclipse 10 points. She had 11 points at that time, which was actually close the Matadors’ 17 points.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football opens as small underdog against Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats turned heads by upsetting No. 9 UCLA 34-28, but it wasn’t enough to persuade Vegas to favor the UA in its matchup against Washington State. Arizona has opened as a 3.5-point underdog for its home game against the Washington State Cougars, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off Saturday 12 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball can’t turn momentum from Washington win into victory over Washington State

Friday afternoon was a historic match for Arizona volleyball. The Wildcats hadn’t defeated the No. 20 Washington Huskies in over a decade and had only beaten them twice since 2002. The next day, Arizona football pulled off its huge upset of No. 9 UCLA. Could volleyball make it three upsets this weekend by pulling off the win against Washington State?
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball signs class of five that is ‘heavy on pitching’ for 2023

Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That’s the main story of Caitlin Lowe’s first class in her head coaching career. Arizona softball signed a class of five on Wednesday, three of whom are pitchers. “We have a really strong pitching class, that’s for sure,” Lowe said. “Heavy on pitching....
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

F-16 Flyover Scheduled for Saturday at Arizona Stadium

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Athletics will host a military flyover for Saturday's home football game versus Washington State. The 12:00 p.m. MST matchup with the Cougars is the program's annual Military and Veteran Appreciation Game as a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Air Force's 162 Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will fly over Arizona Stadium during the national anthem.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ

