Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s opening week
Arizona fans finally got to see the new-look women’s basketball team in games that count. Well, they got to see most of the Wildcats, anyway. What were the main themes from Arizona’s wins over Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge?. Arizona can score. Head coach Adia Barnes hinted...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Jayden de Laura’s ‘opportunity’ vs. former team, Sam Langi’s chance to shine, simpler defensive gameplans
In his first press conference in January, Jayden de Laura identified several reasons why he chose Arizona after entering the NCAA transfer portal. But there was at least one other motive, and it happens to be next on the schedule. “This offseason, I kind of was looking for an opportunity...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona baseball releases 2023 schedule
Arizona’s 2022 season ended in Coral Gables, Fla., where it fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss in the NCAA regional final. Along the way the Wildcats played games in Nebraska and New Mexico as well as throughout the Pac-12 footprint. There will be far less road tripping for...
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Will Arizona football gain bowl eligibility?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after first week
Arizona women’s basketball has started its annual climb up the Associated Press rankings. The Wildcats debuted at No. 19 in the preseason poll. After two wins on their part and some losses by those ahead of them, they moved to No. 18 after the first week. The Wildcats manhandled...
12news.com
Arizona Wildcats basketball takes out Southern | Locked On Wildcats
It wasn't always pretty, bu fueled by Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson Arizona beat Southern. There were some troubling takeaways though.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Washington State week
Arizona celebrated on the field and with their fans at the Rose Bowl after shocking UCLA on Saturday night, but it wasn’t long after the team returned to Tucson that reality set in. The Wildcats must win their last two games, beginning with Saturday’s home tilt against Washington State...
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. UCLA
The Arizona Wildcats played 66 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 34-28 win over UCLA. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, one of the Wildcats’ top performers this year according to PFF, reportedly tore...
allsportstucson.com
No. 19 Arizona Wildcats rout CSUN behind balanced effort
None of Arizona’s players were in double-figure scoring into the second half Sunday despite scoring 45 points by halftime against Cal State Northridge (CSUN). Jade Loville’s 3-pointer a minute into the the third quarter made her the first Wildcat to eclipse 10 points. She had 11 points at that time, which was actually close the Matadors’ 17 points.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as small underdog against Washington State
The Arizona Wildcats turned heads by upsetting No. 9 UCLA 34-28, but it wasn’t enough to persuade Vegas to favor the UA in its matchup against Washington State. Arizona has opened as a 3.5-point underdog for its home game against the Washington State Cougars, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off Saturday 12 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Networks.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball can’t turn momentum from Washington win into victory over Washington State
Friday afternoon was a historic match for Arizona volleyball. The Wildcats hadn’t defeated the No. 20 Washington Huskies in over a decade and had only beaten them twice since 2002. The next day, Arizona football pulled off its huge upset of No. 9 UCLA. Could volleyball make it three upsets this weekend by pulling off the win against Washington State?
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball signs class of five that is ‘heavy on pitching’ for 2023
Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That’s the main story of Caitlin Lowe’s first class in her head coaching career. Arizona softball signed a class of five on Wednesday, three of whom are pitchers. “We have a really strong pitching class, that’s for sure,” Lowe said. “Heavy on pitching....
arizonawildcats.com
F-16 Flyover Scheduled for Saturday at Arizona Stadium
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Athletics will host a military flyover for Saturday's home football game versus Washington State. The 12:00 p.m. MST matchup with the Cougars is the program's annual Military and Veteran Appreciation Game as a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Air Force's 162 Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will fly over Arizona Stadium during the national anthem.
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Comments / 0