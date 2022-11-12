Is Bishop Kelly one win away from most dominant Class 4A championship run ever?

BOISE, Idaho - Will top-ranked Bishop Kelly receive a true test this season?

After Friday’s 33-15 romp over Minico, the tournament's top seeds are 48 minutes away from completing one of the most dominant runs in recent Class 4A history.

Bishop Kelly (12-0), which has won its 12 contests by an average of 34.6 points, will take on two-time reigning state champion Skyline in next week’s 4A title game at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

"We know we’re 'That' team," senior wide receiver and safety Christian Welp said of the Knights’ season-long dominance. "We trust each other, it’s a brotherhood over here, and we know the standard that BK set. You see all the state championships up on the press box … and we’re going to live up to (that standard)."

The 18-point semifinal win over Minico (10-2) is Bishop Kelly’s smallest margin of victory this fall. The Knights scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and held a commanding 33-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The fourth-seeded Spartans - ranked No. 2 in SBLive ID's final rankings - entered Friday with a perfect 9-0 record against in-state competition, and competed until the final whistle on a frigid evening.

"Our seniors did one hell of a job, coming down here and playing a machine like that," Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey said. "I’m proud of our dudes, our program, our coaches. It just wasn’t our night and someone’s got to lose, and it was us. But that’s a good football team over there, so hats off to them."

Workhorse running back Peter Minnaert had a pair of 4-yard first-quarter rushing touchdowns as Bishop Kelly seized command early. Quarterback Hadley Smith threw touchdown passes to Noah Bornes (73 yards) and Welp (20) in the second quarter for a 27-0 halftime lead.

Welp caught another touchdown in the third quarter as Minico focused on shutting down Minnaert and the Knights’ deadly run game.

"Hadley was slinging it," said Welp, who celebrated his 18th birthday with five catches for 70 yards and the two touchdowns. "I couldn’t ask for a better QB."

Minnaert carried it 17 times for 115 yards and two scores. Smith finished 10 of 17 passing for 168 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Minico couldn’t get its run game going against Bishop Kelly’s stout defense. Wing back Joseph Terry (nine carries, 58 yards) had the most success on counter plays while star tailback Jafeth Bendele was limited to 57 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.

The Knights are in the state championship game for the first time since 2018. They won their last state title in 2015 — capping a three-peat — and fell in the finals to Skyline the following year.

"We respect the program," Welp said of the eight-time state champion Grizzlies. "They’ve won it the past two years, and we’re going to end their dynasty, hopefully. But they’re a great team and we’ve got respect for them."