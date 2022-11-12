ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendenhall, MS

Mendenhall beats defending champ Columbia 29-20 in second round

By Brandon Shields
 4 days ago

MENDENHALL — There will be a new champion in MHSAA’s Class 4A.

Behind the play of quarterback Tayton James and a defense that forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter, the Mendenhall Tigers knocked off defending state champion Columbia 29-20 in the Second Round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Friday night.

Mendenhall (11-1) will host Region 5-4A rival Quitman in the Third Round of the Class 4A playoffs next Friday night.

“We’ve been down before and takes time for us to get going on offense,” said Mendenhall coach Monroe Allen. “Once we got the safety and finally got rolling it was matter of time. Defense has been consistent all year long.”

After a scoreless first quarter Columbia got on the board first as Amarion Fortenberry scored on a two-yard run with 6:45 left to take a 6-0 lead.

Mendenhall responded with a Darius Dampier five-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in first half to take a 7-6 lead.

After Amarion Hopkins recovered a fumble in Mendenhall’s first possession of the second half Miguel Cook scored on a 28-yard touchdown run to give Columbia a 12-7 lead with nine minutes left in third quarter.

Collin Haney found D.J. Cloyd on a 17-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes left and a successful two-point conversion extended the Wildcat lead to 20-7 lead.

Mendenhall sacked Haney in the end zone with 4:26 left in the third quarter for a safety to cut the Wildcat lead to 20-9.

The Tigers dominated the fourth, as they outscored Columbia 20-0.

Tayton James hit Chris Davis on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 10:18 left in to cut the Wildcat lead to 20-15.

After an interception, James hit Walter Owens on a 11-yard touchdown pass to give Mendenhall a 22-20 lead with 3:47 left.

Mylin Jenkins sealed the game with a 88-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Tigers the 29-20 lead.

“Tayton did a good job of not being rattled and just kept playing even when things weren’t clicking,” Allen said. “We were 0-4 against Columbia and now finally got one and on to the next round.”

James finished the night 13-of-28 for 151 yards with two touchdowns to lead Mendenhall.

“We started out slow cause we had four drives in the red zone and didn’t score. We progressed as the game went on,” James said. “We will get better and get ready for next week.”

Naji Cain had 126 yards passing to lead Columbia. Cloyd finished with 78 yards receiving for the Wildcats (9-3).

“Our character showed tonight with situatywe were put in tonight and when momentum swung it was hard to get it back,” said Columbia coach Chip Bilderback. “Mendenhall is a really good team, but the ball wasn’t bouncing our way tonight.”

