What they’re saying nationally, in Seattle after Oregon Ducks lose to Washington
No. 6 Oregon lost to No. 25 Washington 37-34 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The losses eliminated the Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) from College Football Playoff contention and they are tied for second in the Pac-12. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Seattle after the game:...
Utah football: 3 reasons Utes will win Pac-12 over USC, UCLA, Oregon
The race for the Pac-12 title is the tightest in any Power Five conference this season. With just three games left in the regular season, four teams still have a strong chance to take the title. Those teams are Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah football, all of which have one or zero losses in conference play.
Prep football roundup: Montesano holds off Toppenish for 24-22 first-round win
MONTESANO — Rallying with a stout finish wasn't the problem. Outscoring eighth-seeded Montesano 15-3 in the second half, No. 9 Toppenish made a big charge to take this one to the final seconds but came up short 24-22 in the first round of the Class 1A state football playoffs Friday night.
Former Florida State quarterback praises Mike Norvell, Seminoles
It's hard not to see the momentum building in Tallahassee.
Lilomaiava Mikaele powers Gonzaga Prep over Kamiakin 40-27; Bullpups reach state quarterfinal second consecutive season
Nov. 13—KENNEWICK — Lilomaiava Mikaele led Gonzaga Prep in rushing yards and touchdowns all season. He helped the Bullpups earn the Greater Spokane League's top 4A seed to the district playoffs and a Week 10 crossover win over Moses Lake to reach state. So why mess with a...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EST
McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16 SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top. San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. McCaffrey has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.
Oregon journalists, fans react to Ducks' seismic, wrenching loss to Washington
Oregon fans and anyone who covers Oregon football have been here before. It happened in 2011 against USC. It happened in 2012 against Stanford. It happened in 2019 against Arizona State. It happened in 2021 against Utah. Oregon had a legitimate shot at the BCS National Championship Game or the...
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon
The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
Seahawks’ comeback bid falls short in 21-16 loss to Buccaneers in Munich
MUNICH — Finally, the Seahawks gave the 69,811 who attended the first NFL regular-season game in Germany a little bit of drama. Save for a brief fourth-quarter flurry that momentarily put a scare into Tampa Bay — and a charge into the tens of thousands of Seahawks fans in attendance — this was a performance Seattle will hope to mostly leave behind on its way back across the Atlantic.
UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Oregon
The good, the bad and the ugly from this longstanding series.
Sabrina Ionescu hired as Ducks' director of athletic culture
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, has taken an offseason job with her alma mater, the Oregon Ducks, as director of athletic culture. Ducks women's basketball coach Kelly Graves announced the part-time staff position Friday. He said Ionescu will help with...
