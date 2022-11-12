ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16 SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top. San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. McCaffrey has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon

The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
Seahawks' comeback bid falls short in 21-16 loss to Buccaneers in Munich

MUNICH — Finally, the Seahawks gave the 69,811 who attended the first NFL regular-season game in Germany a little bit of drama. Save for a brief fourth-quarter flurry that momentarily put a scare into Tampa Bay — and a charge into the tens of thousands of Seahawks fans in attendance — this was a performance Seattle will hope to mostly leave behind on its way back across the Atlantic.
Sabrina Ionescu hired as Ducks' director of athletic culture

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, has taken an offseason job with her alma mater, the Oregon Ducks, as director of athletic culture. Ducks women's basketball coach Kelly Graves announced the part-time staff position Friday. He said Ionescu will help with...
