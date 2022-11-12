The shooting death of a student at Ingraham High School last week prompted Seattle students across the district to walk out of classes in protest Monday. Students planned to assemble at Seattle City Hall at 11:30 a.m. to demand more mental health support, more restrictions on gun access and more training for security staff in schools. Hundreds of kids participated in similar rallies last school year, held in response to school shootings in Michigan and Texas and threats of school violence in Seattle and across the country.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO