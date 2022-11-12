Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
The pros and cons of having the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls for local teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments begin Thursday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes which is great. Every coach I’ve talked to over the years wants that to be a permanent thing. Two of the three top seeds will get...
Brenden Begeman commits to SDSU football
The all-time leader in rushing yards for South Dakota high school football is headed to Brookings.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
kotatv.com
Two Stevens athletes sign on to play in college
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens golfer Tanna Phares signed on the dotted line to compete in golf at the University of Sioux Falls. Audrey Silanpaa will play soccer for Black Hills State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum takes second in photo finish at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already the top prep distance runner in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum has had quite the year. Along with more state titles the Rapid City Stevens’ senior committed to run in college at the University of Oregon and became just the 17th high schooler ever to run a sub four minute mile.
dakotanewsnow.com
USF makes coaching change in football program, parting ways with Jon Anderson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls is making a change in the football program. The team went 8-3 this fall and failed to make the Division II playoffs. In his 6 seasons as head coach of the Cougars they went 40-17 and dominated Augustana winning 4 of 5 Key to the City games. The Cougars now have 28 consecutive winning seasons. They did lose 3 of the final 4 games after a 7-0 start, ending a 3-game skid with a win over Upper Iowa 50-6. Here is the press release issued by the University of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
kelo.com
Names released in Friday’s fatal head-on crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have identified the two victims in Friday’s fatal crash west of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and entered the median,...
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
dakotanewsnow.com
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Busy senior at Elkton High School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sydney Boersma is great student at Elkton High School, who appreciates what the teachers have done for her. “I think that the teaching staff has pushed me to do my best, and they’ve definitely shaped me into the person that I am today,” said Sydney.
dakotanewsnow.com
Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold
The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
dakotanewsnow.com
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Retailers Association names Minervas ‘Restaurant of the Year’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Retailers Association named Minervas “Restaurant of the Year” for its 2022 selection. According to a press release from the South Dakota Retailers Association, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere.
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
Comments / 0