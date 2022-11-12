ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime. St. Bonaventure bursted out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes out of the break.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

USF makes coaching change in football program, parting ways with Jon Anderson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls is making a change in the football program. The team went 8-3 this fall and failed to make the Division II playoffs. In his 6 seasons as head coach of the Cougars they went 40-17 and dominated Augustana winning 4 of 5 Key to the City games. The Cougars now have 28 consecutive winning seasons. They did lose 3 of the final 4 games after a 7-0 start, ending a 3-game skid with a win over Upper Iowa 50-6. Here is the press release issued by the University of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Names released in Friday’s fatal head-on crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have identified the two victims in Friday’s fatal crash west of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and entered the median,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold

The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Retailers Association names Minervas ‘Restaurant of the Year’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Retailers Association named Minervas “Restaurant of the Year” for its 2022 selection. According to a press release from the South Dakota Retailers Association, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge

South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to incident in central part of city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

