ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Returning the favor: Late 2-TD spree helps McAlester avenge 5A title game loss to Collinsville

By Ty Loftis
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cm9gX_0j8Bps6300

By Ty Loftis

Photo of McAlester's Chaz Bradley by Jimmy Jones

COLLINSVILLE - The first round of the Class 5A state playoffs marked a rematch of the championship game from a year ago between Collinsville and McAlester.

While the Cardinals got the best of McAlester in the state championship last year, it was McAlester returning the favor on Friday night with a 27-14 road win.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Collinsville led by two, 14-12, and the Buffs were backed up inside their own 5. A pass interference penalty gave McAlester some room and after converting on fourth down, Erik McCarty scampered for a 48-yard touchdown to give his team a 20-14 lead with 3:37 left.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game, and I just had to step up and do my part (Friday),” McCarty said. “It feels good to be moving on.”

The Cardinals had plenty of time to answer, and after starting at its own 41, Collinsville converted on two separate third downs to get inside the 10-yard line with less than a minute to play.

On a third-and-goal play from the 3, the Cardinals tried a trick play with a receiver pass. However, McAlester's Chaz Bradley was there to pick it off and he went down the sidelines the other way for a game-clinching touchdown.

McAlester coach Forrest Mazey is proud of the way his defense stood strong late.

“We just have that never-say-never mentality,” Mazey said. “That’s what I like about these guys, and that’s why we are still playing today.”

McAlester got out to an early lead, scoring on the first possession of the game, as it was Ethan Watkins scoring from 15 yards out to make it 6-0.

It would stay that way heading into the second quarter when Collinsville broke through for one of its biggest plays of the game, a 50-yard run from quarterback Kaden Rush, which took the ball to the McAlester 25.

A holding penalty, combined with a sack, forced the ball to be turned over on downs, though.

Following a McAlester three-and-out, the Cardinals were looking to get something going offensively once again, but Rush threw his first interception of the game, this one to Watkins, who returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.

After an unsuccessful two-point conversion, the Buffs led 12-0 with 4:01 left in the first half.

“We seem to be able to make those big plays when we need to,” Mazey said. “That comes with experience and practice, which is something we have gained as the year has went along.”

Collinsville got a much-needed score heading into halftime. The Cardinals started near midfield, and in four plays they had it inside the 5-yard line.

A quarterback keeper from Rush and an extra point narrowed the lead to 12-7 heading into the break.

Each team exchanged turnovers to start the second half, but as Collinsville regained possession at its own 30 with eight minutes to go in the third quarter, the Cardinals methodically drove down the field and capped off the drive with a touchdown.

On a fourth-and-goal from the 6, it was Rush finding Blake Gilkey to give the Cardinals a 14-12 lead with 3:34 to go in the third.

Then on the ensuing McAlester possession, Collinsville recovered a botched snap, but despite the bad circumstances, McCarty remained calm.

“We knew we had to stay focused on the task at hand,” McCarty said. “Let the defense do its thing and the offense will come through.”

McCarty, the senior running back who is committed to the University of Oklahoma, got the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter for his team.

“He is a spectacular guy, not only on but off the field,” Mazey said. “We asked him and the guys around him to step up (Friday) and he did that in a big way.”

With the win, McAlester will get to return home next week, as the Buffs host Piedmont in the 5A quarterfinals, while the defending state champions in Collinsville finish the year with a 9-2 record.

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Man Killed in a Traffic Incident Near Bartlesville

A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits. OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County

A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby

A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
BIXBY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Early snow for Tulsa?

A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In

Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
TULSA, OK
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

25-year-old Checotah man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old Checotah man early this morning. Just before 5 a.m., Anthony Anson was driving on US-64 at 157th East Avenue four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County. OHP says the 2012 Toyota Corolla drove off...
TULSA, OK
kfdi.com

Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges

A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
TULSA, OK
Elijah Rose

Coffeyville Refinery's Security Team has Prodigious Termination Rates.

In Coffeyville, Kansas there is a substantial refinery called CVR and owned by Coffeyville Resources. The refinery has been in continuous operation for many years and many sections of the facility are leased out to partners and contractors. However, the security contractors guarding the site, a team of 24-31 people, have a strange quandary where turnover is so high that a significant portion of the population of Coffeyville and neighboring towns has worked there at some point. No exact estimate can be made, but the average length of employment is less than 1 year even when top managers are included.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two dead after car hits deer in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were killed after their car hit a deer Saturday evening in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Indian Nation Turnpike mile marker 80, about 15 miles north of McAlester in Pittsburg County.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
MIAMI, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buy-back events planned for Bartlesville recycle center

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting buyback events on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The City-owned center, located at 10th...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy