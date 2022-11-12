Returning the favor: Late 2-TD spree helps McAlester avenge 5A title game loss to Collinsville

By Ty Loftis

Photo of McAlester's Chaz Bradley by Jimmy Jones

COLLINSVILLE - The first round of the Class 5A state playoffs marked a rematch of the championship game from a year ago between Collinsville and McAlester.

While the Cardinals got the best of McAlester in the state championship last year, it was McAlester returning the favor on Friday night with a 27-14 road win.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Collinsville led by two, 14-12, and the Buffs were backed up inside their own 5. A pass interference penalty gave McAlester some room and after converting on fourth down, Erik McCarty scampered for a 48-yard touchdown to give his team a 20-14 lead with 3:37 left.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game, and I just had to step up and do my part (Friday),” McCarty said. “It feels good to be moving on.”

The Cardinals had plenty of time to answer, and after starting at its own 41, Collinsville converted on two separate third downs to get inside the 10-yard line with less than a minute to play.

On a third-and-goal play from the 3, the Cardinals tried a trick play with a receiver pass. However, McAlester's Chaz Bradley was there to pick it off and he went down the sidelines the other way for a game-clinching touchdown.

McAlester coach Forrest Mazey is proud of the way his defense stood strong late.

“We just have that never-say-never mentality,” Mazey said. “That’s what I like about these guys, and that’s why we are still playing today.”

McAlester got out to an early lead, scoring on the first possession of the game, as it was Ethan Watkins scoring from 15 yards out to make it 6-0.

It would stay that way heading into the second quarter when Collinsville broke through for one of its biggest plays of the game, a 50-yard run from quarterback Kaden Rush, which took the ball to the McAlester 25.

A holding penalty, combined with a sack, forced the ball to be turned over on downs, though.

Following a McAlester three-and-out, the Cardinals were looking to get something going offensively once again, but Rush threw his first interception of the game, this one to Watkins, who returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.

After an unsuccessful two-point conversion, the Buffs led 12-0 with 4:01 left in the first half.

“We seem to be able to make those big plays when we need to,” Mazey said. “That comes with experience and practice, which is something we have gained as the year has went along.”

Collinsville got a much-needed score heading into halftime. The Cardinals started near midfield, and in four plays they had it inside the 5-yard line.

A quarterback keeper from Rush and an extra point narrowed the lead to 12-7 heading into the break.

Each team exchanged turnovers to start the second half, but as Collinsville regained possession at its own 30 with eight minutes to go in the third quarter, the Cardinals methodically drove down the field and capped off the drive with a touchdown.

On a fourth-and-goal from the 6, it was Rush finding Blake Gilkey to give the Cardinals a 14-12 lead with 3:34 to go in the third.

Then on the ensuing McAlester possession, Collinsville recovered a botched snap, but despite the bad circumstances, McCarty remained calm.

“We knew we had to stay focused on the task at hand,” McCarty said. “Let the defense do its thing and the offense will come through.”

McCarty, the senior running back who is committed to the University of Oklahoma, got the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter for his team.

“He is a spectacular guy, not only on but off the field,” Mazey said. “We asked him and the guys around him to step up (Friday) and he did that in a big way.”

With the win, McAlester will get to return home next week, as the Buffs host Piedmont in the 5A quarterfinals, while the defending state champions in Collinsville finish the year with a 9-2 record.