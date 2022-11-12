Consumer electronics firm LG is looking to hire two chief technical officers (CTOs) to spearhead the company’s efforts in the Web3 space, reports Digital Today. According to the job listing, potential hires are expected to have a solid understanding of the usability of distributed ledger technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The wording on the listing gives credence to the fact that LG has its sights firmly placed on NFTs, but a company spokesperson has downplayed the move.

2 DAYS AGO