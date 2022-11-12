Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
European financial regulators call for increased regulation of digital asset
Financial regulators in Europe have issued a press statement calling for the increased regulation of digital asset conglomerates to safeguard investors’ funds from obliteration. The European Chapter of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) announced on November 10 in a terse statement urging global regulators to act with a renewed sense of urgency.
coingeek.com
FTX collapse: Full impact has yet to be seen—Bloomberg
Anybody following the digital currency industry will know that the FTX exchange has collapsed. In this special, Bloomberg covered what’s going on with FTX, talking to experts from rival exchanges and SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce about what happens next. A quick recap on market impact. Bloomberg hosts Kailey Leinz...
coingeek.com
Japan orders FTX to suspend operations
Japanese authorities have issued a business suspension order against FTX Japan K.K., the local subsidiary of Sam Bankman-Fried‘s collapsed digital asset exchange. The order, which was issued by the Financial Services Agency through its Kanto Local Finance Bureau, prohibits FTX Japan from conducting any business until December 9. FSA also ordered the exchange to hold all its assets domestically.
coingeek.com
Philippine Web3 Festival: With blockchain and metaverse, PH looks to become technological trendsetter
It’s been a busy year for the world of blockchain as activity continues to pick up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And this week is turning out to be extra busy as the Philippine Web3 Festival gets underway. Organizers launched the week-long event with a press conference...
coingeek.com
Philippine Blockchain Week 2022 puts PH on the map as global blockchain capital
Around 30 million people in the Philippines are ages 10-24 years old, or roughly 28% of the country’s more than 113 million population, according to recent estimates of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). With a sizeable population of youngsters, the Philippines’ ambition to become a global hub for...
Kenya's president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms
Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country's constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader
coingeek.com
Zero-Knowledge proof of solvency for crypto exchanges: How to detect the next FTX and Mt. Gox
This post was first published on Medium. The implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with billions of customer funds missing, is the latest example of exchange insolvency in the history of cryptocurrencies. The history stretches all the way back to 2014 when the oldest and largest exchange Mt. Gox, handing 70% of bitcoin trades, lost 850,000 bitcoins of its users.
coingeek.com
Philippines has the most to gain from blockchain adoption: Stefan Matthews on CoinGeek Backstage
The Philippines has the potential to become the global leader in blockchain adoption, Stefan Matthews believes. After attending the inaugural BSV Blockchain Meetup in Manila, the nChain executive chairman stated that he believes the Southeast Asian country has the most to gain from blockchain technology. The BSV Blockchain Manila Meetup...
coingeek.com
New York Fed partners Singapore in wholesale CBDC trial
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is set to launch a joint trial on a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) with Singapore’s central bank. Titled Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+, the joint experiment between the New York Fed and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will investigate how a wholesale CBDC (wCBDC) could improve the efficiency of cross-border wholesale payments involving multiple currencies, the banks said in their announcement.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints Nicholas King as Ambassador for the Philippines
Zug Switzerland 14 November 2022: The BSV blockchain’s Switzerland-based global industry organisation today announces the appointment of Nicholas King as the BSV Blockchain Ambassador for the Philippines as part of its global ambassador program. Nick has experience in the blockchain industry and is an invaluable part of the BSV...
coingeek.com
JungleBus, a highly efficient crawler which indexes Bitcoin
BSV exclusive mining pool GorillaPool announced that JungleBus is in public beta. JungleBus is software that allows applications to only filter the transactions they need from the blockchain without running a ‘full’ node. Other companies have attempted to provide a similar service in the past, free of charge...
coingeek.com
Hash war revisited
The story of the BSV/BCH hash war is a brutal chapter in Bitcoin, and it laid the groundwork for much of what has transpired since, but that story has been told a few times. Let’s take a retrospective look after a brief review of the history!. In 2018, BCH...
coingeek.com
Digital tokens and NFTs—it’s all in the past!
There is only one ledger. Digital things are from a different dimension where time flows much slower than ours. In this alternate dimension, there is identity; you can easily determine something’s uniqueness. There are no fakes. But when you project the object into our universe, it loses its individuality. One becomes many.
coingeek.com
From hacks to romance scams: US consumer protection agency sees ‘crypto’ complaints surge
“Fraud, theft, hacks, and scams are a significant problem in crypto-asset markets,” was the finding of a November 2022 complaint analysis by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Between October 2018 and September 2022, the CFPB received more than 8,300 virtual currency complaints, “the majority in the last...
coingeek.com
LG looking for Web3 experts as it prepares ‘to make NFT push’
Consumer electronics firm LG is looking to hire two chief technical officers (CTOs) to spearhead the company’s efforts in the Web3 space, reports Digital Today. According to the job listing, potential hires are expected to have a solid understanding of the usability of distributed ledger technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The wording on the listing gives credence to the fact that LG has its sights firmly placed on NFTs, but a company spokesperson has downplayed the move.
coingeek.com
UnionBank teams up with Huawei to build APAC’s first smart campus in the Philippines
The Union Bank of the Philippines has tapped telecommunications equipment company Huawei Technologies to be its leading partner in powering its smart campus. Dubbed the UnionBank Innovation Campus (UBIC), UnionBank aims to become the “first smart campus for a financial institution in the Asia-Pacific region,” reports Business World. Huawei Technologies will provide the necessary technological support for the campus that will serve as a breeding ground for new talents in the fintech industry.
FTX’s former CEO claims crypto exchange is still solvent
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has claimed the company he founded is still solvent, even as its new boss, who oversaw the final days of Enron, begins the formal bankruptcy process. In a series of tweets posted overnight on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried insisted the...
coingeek.com
Signavera unveils world-first multiparty wallet on Blockchain Hustlers
Blockchain Hustlers has released its second episode detailing how entrepreneurs use the BSV blockchain to power innovative new products and services. This episode features Mohammad Jaber from Elas as he showcases the world’s first multiparty Bitcoin wallet. What is Signavera?. Jaber begins by describing that Signavera was built by...
coingeek.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao using FTX downfall to rebrand as crypto’s good guy
Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is using the highly public downfall of rival digital currency exchange FTX to paint his company as a force for good, despite all evidence to the contrary. Since FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) dropped his Friday bombshell that the exchange and some 130...
coingeek.com
The first successful Zero-Knowledge Pay-to-Sudoku Bounty on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We are excited to announce the first successful Zero-Knowledge Bounty on the Bitcoin network. We have applied Zero-Knowledge Bounty to solve a 9×9 Sudoku puzzle. Compared to Pay-to-Sudoku using Zero-Knowledge Contingent Payment (ZKCP), a seller does not have to interact with the...
Comments / 0