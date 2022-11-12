Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Soto-Martinez Declares Victory, O’Farrell Concedes in LA Council 13th District
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez has defeated two-term Councilman Mitch O’Farrell in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 13th District seat, with O’Farrell conceding Tuesday. Soto-Martinez led O’Farrell by nearly 5,000 votes after Tuesday’s vote-counting update, holding more than 55% of the vote. He has been...
mynewsla.com
Katy Young Yaroslavsky Set to Win LA Council’s 5th District Seat
Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. On Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58% of the ballots...
mynewsla.com
Rex Richardson to Become Long Beach’s 1st Black Mayor, as Opponent Concedes
Long Beach City Councilman Rex Richardson will be the city’s first Black mayor, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race Tuesday. Richardson, who is the city’s vice mayor, had 42,697 votes in Monday’s update, compared to 34,531 for Price, a lead of 55.29% to 44.71%. “The votes...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Church to Serve Thousands for Thanksgiving
A Riverside church that provides meals to thousands of Riverside County residents on Thanksgiving sent out a call Tuesday for volunteers to help with the distribution effort. “This is a meal for the homeless, senior citizens, families in need and those who will be home alone,” according to the Central Community Christian Fellowship. “We need volunteers each year to help serve and deliver the dinners to our community.”
mynewsla.com
Three LA City Council Races Have Apparent Winners, One More To Go
Two City Council candidates, Tim McOsker and Hugo Soto-Martinez, declared victory Tuesday in their respective races for Los Angeles City Council seats and a third, Katy Young Yaroslavsky, was “optimistic” that she would prevail after her opponent conceded. That leaves just one more race — the 11th District...
mynewsla.com
Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted
Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
mynewsla.com
Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley
The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death. The body of Rachel Castillo, 25, was found in the...
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near L.A. Riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity...
mynewsla.com
Bass Leads Caruso in Mayoral Race as More Ballots Will Be Counted Sunday
Another update in the vote count was scheduled for Sunday in the Los Angeles mayoral race, in which Congresswoman Karen Bass is sitting on a lead of more than 9,000 votes over developer Rick Caruso. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Rise in LA County Amid Fears of Winter Surge
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 15, 2021)…Pasadena Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Cyberstalking
One Year Ago Today (November 15, 2021)…A British national who lived in Pasadena was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for making a series of graphic online threats to harm, rape and kill. Sam Hughes, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, who described his...
mynewsla.com
Boy, Woman Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
A 7-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were stabbed at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening and the homeless man suspected of the stabbing was shot by a security guard, police said. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the FIGat7th shopping center shortly after...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Leaves Woman Hospitalized
A woman allegedly armed with a replica handgun was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a “foam projectile” that was fired at her by Los Angeles police, who also shot at her with firearms but missed, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Malibu
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Malibu. The single-vehicle crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. All...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
