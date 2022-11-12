Read full article on original website
Fans describe unforgettable experience at Seahawks game in Munich
MUNICH, Germany — On game day, we like to root for our hometown heroes, but when your hometown is half a world away, you get all kinds of fans. Outside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, fans gathered more than five hours before the Seahawks and Buccaneers Sunday match-up to soak it all in. Many traveled from America to be here. But European NFL fans had an impressive showing at the league's first-ever regular season game in Germany.
Auburn gymnast who helped Team USA score big at world championships sets sights on Paris 2024
AUBURN, Wash. — Shilese Jones may just be the next big thing in gymnastics, and she was three world championship medals to show for it. Jones returned to Ascend Gymnastics in Auburn this week after spending several weeks competing at the World Gymnastic Championships in Liverpool, England, where she helped Team USA clinch the team competition and earned silver medals in the all-around competition and the uneven bars competition.
3 takeaways from Seahawks' disappointing loss to Buccaneers in Munich
MUNICH, Germany — As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Early Sunday morning, it was the Seahawks' four-game winning streak that reached its conclusion, as Seattle lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany. Following the trip...
2022 MLB awards: Julio Rodriguez named AL Rookie of the Year
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Julio Rodriguez winning Baseball America's Rookie of the Year originally aired September 26, 2022. To no surprise to most baseball fans around the country, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was named the 2022 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year on Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime
SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9...
RSV case surge putting Washington pediatric hospitals in 'crisis'
SEATTLE — As parents plan for holiday travel and gatherings, Washington state pediatric hospitals are navigating capacity and staffing issues that are putting significant strain on providers. Facilities around the state are operating at 100% capacity on a regular basis, with some, like Seattle Children's, facing 300% capacity in...
Over 40,000 households have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
‘I’m the problem, it’s me:' Historic demand delays Taylor Swift ticket presale on West Coast
SEATTLE — "I'm the problem. It's me." Taylor Swift broke the internet on Tuesday, or at least Ticketmaster. Demand for the artist's presale tickets was so high that Ticketmaster pushed back West Coast sales to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. By 10 a.m. PST, hundreds of thousands of tickets had...
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
100-year-old veteran celebrates Veterans Day by thanking others for their service
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Army veteran who served her country in three wars spent Veterans Day thanking others for their service. “Thank you for all you did,” retired Army Lt. Col. Barbara Nichols said during a Vietnam veterans event at the state Capitol Friday. Nichols, who turned 100...
Northwest Harvest partners with farmers across the state to feed those in need
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The SODO Community Market is one of the more visible symbols of the work Northwest Harvest does to reduce food insecurity across Washington state. Much of the fresh fruits and vegetables they supply are grown by farmers across the state, harvested, and delivered to Seattle.
Ingraham High School students protest gun violence at City Hall
SEATTLE — Less than a week after a deadly school shooting, students at Ingraham High School in north Seattle returned to the classroom Monday. However, many of them walked out to speak out against gun violence. "Being back on school campus is just heartbreaking, and it's scary too," said...
West Seattle businesses awaiting comeback nearly two months after bridge reopening
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Bridge reopened in September after more than two years of being closed to drivers for repairs. Many West Seattle business owners hoped the Sept. 18 reopening would draw in new waves of customers. Business owners like, Philp Sudore, who owns The Spot, an eclectic...
Seattle renters sue leasing companies for allegedly inflating rent prices artificially
SEATTLE — Renters in downtown Seattle filed a class-action lawsuit accusing 10 major leasing companies of an agreement to artificially inflate the price of residential real estate in the area. Editor's note: The video attached about the investigation into this issue originally aired on Oct. 24. The lawsuit alleges...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
Seattle International Auto Show kicks off Thursday
SEATTLE — The 2022 Seattle International Auto Show is rolling into town beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. The show features more than 300 of the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, exotic cars and more. Some ultra-high-end vehicles from Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce will be on display at the show as well.
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
