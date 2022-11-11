Read full article on original website
Related
lawstreetmedia.com
Counsel Appointed in ‘Uber Files’ Securities Class Action
An order from the Northern District of California last week appointed lead plaintiff and lead counsel in a securities class action against Uber and its executives over recent revelations that supposedly spurred a share price decline. The Rosen Law Firm P.C. will lead the action while the man appointed lead plaintiff has the greatest alleged financial loss of the plaintiffs, at more than $2 million.
lawstreetmedia.com
FTC Joins DOJ’s Amicus Brief Supporting Workers’ Challenge to McDonald’s “No Hire” Franchise Restrictions
The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice have filed an amicus brief in an ongoing antitrust case against McDonald’s USA, LLC. They argue that the chain’s former policy forbidding competing franchises from hiring each other’s workers violates the Sherman Act. The case concerns plaintiffs Leinani...
lawstreetmedia.com
Former Mylan Executive Charged with Insider Trading Scheme
The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against a former executive of Mylan Pharmaceuticals last Thursday. The agencies said that Ramkumar Rayapureddy, former Global Chief Information Officer, tipped his friend and former colleague, Dayakar Mallu, about developments within the company, resulting in windfalls of nearly $8 million for Mallu and a portion of the illicit profits for Rayapureddy.
Comments / 0