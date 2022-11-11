ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lawstreetmedia.com

Counsel Appointed in ‘Uber Files’ Securities Class Action

An order from the Northern District of California last week appointed lead plaintiff and lead counsel in a securities class action against Uber and its executives over recent revelations that supposedly spurred a share price decline. The Rosen Law Firm P.C. will lead the action while the man appointed lead plaintiff has the greatest alleged financial loss of the plaintiffs, at more than $2 million.
Former Mylan Executive Charged with Insider Trading Scheme

The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against a former executive of Mylan Pharmaceuticals last Thursday. The agencies said that Ramkumar Rayapureddy, former Global Chief Information Officer, tipped his friend and former colleague, Dayakar Mallu, about developments within the company, resulting in windfalls of nearly $8 million for Mallu and a portion of the illicit profits for Rayapureddy.

