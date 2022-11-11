The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against a former executive of Mylan Pharmaceuticals last Thursday. The agencies said that Ramkumar Rayapureddy, former Global Chief Information Officer, tipped his friend and former colleague, Dayakar Mallu, about developments within the company, resulting in windfalls of nearly $8 million for Mallu and a portion of the illicit profits for Rayapureddy.

1 DAY AGO