Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Village, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Junction City High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Mississippi St. uses balanced scoring to dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mississippi State turned in its most dominant performance of the season Sunday afternoon in an 80-47 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
salineriverchronicle.com
Buy your ticket online for Warren vs. Stuttgart
The Warren Lumberjacks get set to take on the Stuttgart Ricebirds in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs this Friday night, November 18, 2022 at home at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium. Tickets are being exclusively sold online and digital tickets are the only tickets which will be accepted. Tickets are $7 each and available through gofan.co. Saline River Chronicle is happy to provide the direct link for purchasing tickets.
salineriverchronicle.com
Glendyl Montez Bryant, 1940-2022
Glendyl Montez Bryant, loving mother of 2 & dearly loved grandmother of 6 passed from this earth on November 14, 2022. Montez was born April 6, 1940 in Banks Arkansas. She was a devout Christian & loyal servant of God. After marrying her husband, Leland Bryant, of 45 years they joined Macedonia Baptist Church where she was a member for 49 years served as choir director for 45 of those years. After the passing of her husband, she relocated to El Dorado, Arkansas & moved her letter to Ebenezer Baptist Church of El Dorado.
salineriverchronicle.com
Leshia Hayes Sowrheaver, 1962-2022
Leshia Hayes Sowrheaver, age 59, of Rison, Arkansas passed away November 4, 2022 in Bradley County, Arkansas. She was born November 15, 1962 in Monticello, Arkansas to the late Leon Junior Hayes and Annie Lee Johnson Thomason. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Ralph...
salineriverchronicle.com
Gene Lavoy Veazey, 1937-2022
Gene Lavoy Veazey, age 85 of Monticello, AR passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at The Woods of Monticello Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 1, 1937 in Warren, AR to the late Lavoisier Veazey and Willie Jeanette Martin Veazey. He was faithfully and honorably retired from the United States Air Force as a Technical Sergeant.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
salineriverchronicle.com
36th annual Buck Fever Festival held in Banks over the weekend
The famous Buck Fever Festival, the annual event put on in the town of Banks in Bradley County, held its 36th consecutive festival this past weekend, November 11-12 during the customary start of Arkansas’s modern-gun deer season. In these parts, Buck Fever is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday...
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization gives meals to community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA held a thanksgiving lunch at Parker Park Community Center on Saturday, Nov 12. Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said the lunch was an opportunity to give those who may not have family around, a reason to enjoy thanksgiving food. “When you don’t have family...
Multivehicle crash cleared on I-40 bridge
UPDATE, 7:30 p.m.: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving normally. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Sunday night when a multivehicle wreck on Interstate 40 blocked westbound lanes. Crews are on the scene. The wreck was reported at 5:41 p.m. and it is unclear how long it will take officials […]
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
magnoliareporter.com
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
Kait 8
Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2 Blytheville mayoral candidates will face again next month. The Mississippi County Election Commission certified the votes Monday afternoon and confirmed a runoff between Melisa R. Logan and John Mayberry. Logan got 43% of the vote, while Mayberry got 22% during Tuesday night’s election. After...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian struck in 3-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officers responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and three cars. The crash happened on Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road Monday at 5:15 a.m. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to Methodist South non-critical.
Kait 8
Store destroyed by tornado to reopen
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Dollar General destroyed by the Dec.10 tornado will soon reopen. Dollar General Assistant Manager June Pennington died when the storm tore apart the store. The Leachville mayor told Region 8 News that the Dollar General north of town is set to open by the end...
Worker, 64, dies in horror death plunge accident at rice milling factory after losing his footing
A WORKER plunged to his death in a horrific accident at a rice milling factory after slipping on a piece of machinery. Police are investigating the 64-year-old’s death which happened shortly after 5am on Wednesday. Sally Smith, the public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department in Arkansas, said...
Comments / 1