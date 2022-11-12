The Warren Lumberjacks get set to take on the Stuttgart Ricebirds in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs this Friday night, November 18, 2022 at home at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium. Tickets are being exclusively sold online and digital tickets are the only tickets which will be accepted. Tickets are $7 each and available through gofan.co. Saline River Chronicle is happy to provide the direct link for purchasing tickets.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO