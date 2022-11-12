Read full article on original website
Gene Lavoy Veazey, 1937-2022
Gene Lavoy Veazey, age 85 of Monticello, AR passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at The Woods of Monticello Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 1, 1937 in Warren, AR to the late Lavoisier Veazey and Willie Jeanette Martin Veazey. He was faithfully and honorably retired from the United States Air Force as a Technical Sergeant.
36th annual Buck Fever Festival held in Banks over the weekend
The famous Buck Fever Festival, the annual event put on in the town of Banks in Bradley County, held its 36th consecutive festival this past weekend, November 11-12 during the customary start of Arkansas’s modern-gun deer season. In these parts, Buck Fever is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday...
USDA reminds Drew/Bradley/Calhoun County farmers and ranchers to vote in Drew/Bradley committee election
Monticello, AR, Nov. 15 2022 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Drew County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5, 2022.
Leshia Hayes Sowrheaver, 1962-2022
Leshia Hayes Sowrheaver, age 59, of Rison, Arkansas passed away November 4, 2022 in Bradley County, Arkansas. She was born November 15, 1962 in Monticello, Arkansas to the late Leon Junior Hayes and Annie Lee Johnson Thomason. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Ralph...
Warren arrest report for November 7-14, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Ruperto Rodriguez / 1100 S Martin St, Lot 32, Warren, AR / DOB 9-28-78 / warrant on 11-10-22 Samuel Durden / Monticello, AR...
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
Pine Bluff police locate missing 13-year-old
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police have located a missing teen who was last seen on Nov. 14. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2090 or 870-541-5300.
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
Buy your ticket online for Warren vs. Stuttgart
The Warren Lumberjacks get set to take on the Stuttgart Ricebirds in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs this Friday night, November 18, 2022 at home at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium. Tickets are being exclusively sold online and digital tickets are the only tickets which will be accepted. Tickets are $7 each and available through gofan.co. Saline River Chronicle is happy to provide the direct link for purchasing tickets.
Dumas, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Dollarway High School basketball team will have a game with Dumas High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Deadly crash starts speed bumps study in Monticello
Changes could be coming to Monticello roadways after a deadly crash involving a teenager last month.
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
Pastime: Fresh baked bread to warm the winter soul
Here is another cooking/baking Pastime to share over the coming holidays. There are some mighty well known bakers of bread in Warren – the town with the Red Brick Streets. In a recent mention of Thanksgiving foods, I have had several requests for me to contact Cliff Morgan for his Salt Rising Bread.
