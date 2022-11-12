ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Gene Lavoy Veazey, 1937-2022

Gene Lavoy Veazey, age 85 of Monticello, AR passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at The Woods of Monticello Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 1, 1937 in Warren, AR to the late Lavoisier Veazey and Willie Jeanette Martin Veazey. He was faithfully and honorably retired from the United States Air Force as a Technical Sergeant.
MONTICELLO, AR
36th annual Buck Fever Festival held in Banks over the weekend

The famous Buck Fever Festival, the annual event put on in the town of Banks in Bradley County, held its 36th consecutive festival this past weekend, November 11-12 during the customary start of Arkansas’s modern-gun deer season. In these parts, Buck Fever is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Leshia Hayes Sowrheaver, 1962-2022

Leshia Hayes Sowrheaver, age 59, of Rison, Arkansas passed away November 4, 2022 in Bradley County, Arkansas. She was born November 15, 1962 in Monticello, Arkansas to the late Leon Junior Hayes and Annie Lee Johnson Thomason. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Ralph...
RISON, AR
Warren arrest report for November 7-14, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Ruperto Rodriguez / 1100 S Martin St, Lot 32, Warren, AR / DOB 9-28-78 / warrant on 11-10-22 Samuel Durden / Monticello, AR...
WARREN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello

MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
MONTICELLO, AR
Buy your ticket online for Warren vs. Stuttgart

The Warren Lumberjacks get set to take on the Stuttgart Ricebirds in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs this Friday night, November 18, 2022 at home at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium. Tickets are being exclusively sold online and digital tickets are the only tickets which will be accepted. Tickets are $7 each and available through gofan.co. Saline River Chronicle is happy to provide the direct link for purchasing tickets.
STUTTGART, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Dumas, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Dollarway High School basketball team will have a game with Dumas High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
DUMAS, AR
WGNO

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
Pastime: Fresh baked bread to warm the winter soul

Here is another cooking/baking Pastime to share over the coming holidays. There are some mighty well known bakers of bread in Warren – the town with the Red Brick Streets. In a recent mention of Thanksgiving foods, I have had several requests for me to contact Cliff Morgan for his Salt Rising Bread.
WARREN, AR

