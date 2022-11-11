Read full article on original website
theScore
Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove
"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres 3-1
Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen recorded a four-point night and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 for their fourth straight win
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
Yardbarker
Eichel Strikes Back Against Sabres
At this point, saying that the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel have a quiet relationship would be a major understatement. The former Sabres captain returned to Buffalo for a second time on Thursday (Nov. 10) and the first since his raucous homecoming this past March, in which he was booed substantially.
Yardbarker
NHL punts on 2024 World Cup of Hockey, hoping Russian angst blows over
That the NHL and NHL Players’ Association will have gone at least 11 years between true best-on-best international competition will ultimately be the lasting stain on the legacies of Gary Bettman and Donald Fehr. Yes, you read that correctly. Park the three cash-grab lockouts of Bettman’s tenure. They were...
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Goalie Prospect Pool Showing Great Promise
Recently, the Buffalo Sabres have been regarded as having one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Within their prospects, they currently have four goalies competing for a spot in Buffalo that has long been one of the team’s most inconsistent positions. With the roster spots currently being held by 41-year-old Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie on a two-year deal, the potential for these young goalies to see NHL ice as soon as this season is a fair bet.
ESPN
Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
FOX Sports
Canucks bring losing streak into game against the Sabres
Vancouver Canucks (4-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo has a 7-8-0 record overall and a 4-5-0 record in home games. The Sabres have a 7-4-0...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win
Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
Yardbarker
Giroux returns to Philadelphia; Sens defeat Flyers, 4-1
Claude Giroux had a fruitful return to the Wells Fargo Center, sharing three assists as the Ottawa Senators cashed in on their opportunities against the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1. Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for the Flyers. He cleaned the crease after Travis Konecny drove to the net with tenacity....
Zach Parise scores in OT to lift Isles over Columbus
Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime Saturday night for the host New York Islanders, who overcame a trio of
NHL
B's Come Alive in the Third, Secure Win Over Sabres
BUFFALO - Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves, Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Jakub Zboril notched his first NHL goal for the game winner to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Saturday night in the opening end of this weekend's back-to-back. Coach Jim Montgomery credited the...
