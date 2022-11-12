Read full article on original website
Here’s when the Fitzgerald Stadium yard waste location will be closing for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Fitzgerald Stadium yard waste location will be closing for the season on Friday, Dec. 2. All yard waste containers will be removed from the site, and mixed recycling and cardboard containers remain at the site throughout the year. After Dec. 2, Rapid City Solid...
Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died on November 8, in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV caught fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rapid City’s food drive is heading into its final days
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final days for Rapid City’s community food drive are quickly approaching and officials with the Public Works Department and AFSCME Union remind the public of the upcoming deadline. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, and donations are still being accepted at various city...
Check out Rowan Grace’s performance on tonight’s episode of The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D — Rowan Grace performed live tonight on The Voice. Check out her performance and be sure to vote for her on The Voice app. Tap HERE to download The Voice app on the App Store ( for iPhone, iPad, or other Apple products) Tap HERE to...
PHOTOS: It’s snowing in the Black Hills! Show us what it looks like where you are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Unexpectedly heavy snow made roads slick but the scenery beautiful in the Black Hills Tuesday morning. By 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Randy in Cheyenne Crossing said he’d gotten 12″ of snow since midday Monday. We’d love to see what it looks like where you...
Rapid City Catholic Schools’ students and teachers donate winter clothing to Cornerstone Rescue Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Students and teachers from Rapid City Catholic Schools (RCCSS) arrived at Cornerstone Rescue Mission Tuesday to donate bins and bags filled with winter clothes. This year was the fifth time the schools donated to the organization. Here are six things to know about the annual...
Rapid City weather radar back online
RAPID CITY, S.D – The Rapid City National Weather Service radar located at New Underwood is once again operational after it suffered damage in a catastrophic failure on Wednesday according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
Significantly below average temperatures ahead, when could we see a return to normal?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of November. Temperatures for the majority of the week will be 15-30 degrees below average. Our coldest day will be Thursday. We could get pretty close to 0 degrees on Thursday night. Luckily, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit going into the weekend. Next week looks like it’ll be a little warmer and get closer to our average temperatures.
Ramen Satto and SUMO Japanese Kitchen offer something different for Rapid City
Satto in Rapid City is co-owned and operated by Jeff and Yukiko Johnson. The two decided a couple years ago that they wanted to do ramen in Rapid City at their other restaurant, SUMO Japanese Kitchen, but they didn’t have the space. Eventually, they were finally able to get...
New record set for August sales tax receipts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for August set a new record for the summer month coming in at $3.55 million. The previous August record was set in 2021 at $3.27 million. Sales tax receipts for the first two-thirds of 2022 total $25.19 million, with...
Local residents line up early for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People lined up for the doors to be open for the annual Winter Marketplace Pop-Up at Barnett Fieldhouse in The Monument Saturday morning. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m., giving people plenty of time to stop by the booths. What...
Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
Is a new house on your wish list? Check out these Rapid City homes under $400k
RAPID CITY, S.D.- If you are dreaming about celebrating the holidays under a different roof, here are some of the more affordable home picks in Rapid City. This five bedroom, three bath home features three bedrooms on the same floor. The large fenced backyard is perfect for your family. The vaulted ceilings and ample natural light create a festive space for the holidays. You will enjoy holiday entertaining in the kitchen that offers extra seating at the breakfast bar as well as a large pantry and black stainless steel appliances.
Palmer Gulch Wildfire fully controlled
RAPID CITY, S.D – The Palmer Gulch Fire which started on October 30 is now controlled after burning a total of 88 acres, according to the United States Forest Service. Fire crews have been mopping up the area for the past two weeks to ensure all hot spots have been extinguished.
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline
RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
PHOTO GALLERY: Community Connect opens to Rapid City, Black Hills residents
When it first was started, the program was called “Homeless Connect.” However, Project Director for the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative Jeanne McKenna wanted to make the community feel more welcome to reaching out if they needed help. “We really wanted to make sure that anybody can come...
Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
Rapid City offers free parking downtown for upcoming dates
RAPID CITY, S.D. — During the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, there will be free parking at meters in downtown Rapid City. The free parking for the Thanksgiving weekend will go into effect Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 27. The free...
Rapid City Police Department urges caution when purchasing through online marketplaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Star Village at around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 13, to take a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. While speaking to the reporting party, police learned they had attempted to...
