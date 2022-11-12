ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died on November 8, in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV caught fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rapid City’s food drive is heading into its final days

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final days for Rapid City’s community food drive are quickly approaching and officials with the Public Works Department and AFSCME Union remind the public of the upcoming deadline. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, and donations are still being accepted at various city...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City weather radar back online

RAPID CITY, S.D – The Rapid City National Weather Service radar located at New Underwood is once again operational after it suffered damage in a catastrophic failure on Wednesday according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
RAPID CITY, SD
Significantly below average temperatures ahead, when could we see a return to normal?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of November. Temperatures for the majority of the week will be 15-30 degrees below average. Our coldest day will be Thursday. We could get pretty close to 0 degrees on Thursday night. Luckily, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit going into the weekend. Next week looks like it’ll be a little warmer and get closer to our average temperatures.
RAPID CITY, SD
New record set for August sales tax receipts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for August set a new record for the summer month coming in at $3.55 million. The previous August record was set in 2021 at $3.27 million. Sales tax receipts for the first two-thirds of 2022 total $25.19 million, with...
RAPID CITY, SD
Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
RAPID CITY, SD
Is a new house on your wish list? Check out these Rapid City homes under $400k

RAPID CITY, S.D.- If you are dreaming about celebrating the holidays under a different roof, here are some of the more affordable home picks in Rapid City. This five bedroom, three bath home features three bedrooms on the same floor. The large fenced backyard is perfect for your family. The vaulted ceilings and ample natural light create a festive space for the holidays. You will enjoy holiday entertaining in the kitchen that offers extra seating at the breakfast bar as well as a large pantry and black stainless steel appliances.
RAPID CITY, SD
Palmer Gulch Wildfire fully controlled

RAPID CITY, S.D – The Palmer Gulch Fire which started on October 30 is now controlled after burning a total of 88 acres, according to the United States Forest Service. Fire crews have been mopping up the area for the past two weeks to ensure all hot spots have been extinguished.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline

RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation

RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City offers free parking downtown for upcoming dates

RAPID CITY, S.D. — During the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, there will be free parking at meters in downtown Rapid City. The free parking for the Thanksgiving weekend will go into effect Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 27. The free...
RAPID CITY, SD

