alaskasnewssource.com
Kenai Kardinals win first state volleyball championship in program history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The past few state volleyball tournaments have not been kind to the Kenai Kardinals, who finished runner-up in 2019 and 2021, including a second-place finish at the hands of the Valdez Bucs last season (there was no 2020 state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic). With...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Wrestling Tops Field At Homer Rumble
The Soldotna High School wrestling program, battling through missing athletes do to the current influence of the flu, claimed eight individual, weight class titles at the Best Western Bidarka Round Robin Rumble hosted by Homer High School. SoHi wrestlers topped their brackets in five boys and three girls divisions. Homer...
alaskasportsreport.com
Around The Rinks: Darci Matson’s scoring spree spearheads Alaskans’ excellence in NCAA Division III pucks
OK, have yourself a ridiculous weekend, Darci Matson. The sophomore sniper from Wasilla, a Second-Team All-American last season as a rookie for the Aurora University women’s hockey team in NCAA Division III, went off for six goals and 10 points in a weekend sweep of overmatched Finlandia. The Spartans romped, 10-0 and 7-0.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District unveils new tool it hopes will keep students safer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students have a new way to report their concerns anonymously. An app called STOPit is now available to download on phones, giving students a chance to text their concerns and get help for themselves or someone else. Anchorage School District’s Director of Security Ashley Lally...
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
alaskasnewssource.com
Many speak out against potential school closures at Nunaka Valley Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The approximately $68 million budget deficit the Anchorage School District is facing has created anxious times for both district leaders and parents who are facing the prospect of seeing their children’s school closed to save money. Monday’s town hall meeting at Nunaka Valley Elementary School...
alaskapublic.org
Want to host an earthquake seismometer? Researchers are looking for help on the Kenai Peninsula
Researchers are looking for homes for seismometers that will help them learn more about the earth underneath the Kenai Peninsula. Eva Golos is an assistant professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where there are very few earthquakes. She studies earthquakes from afar, and her team is looking to place about 11 seismometers on the western Kenai Peninsula, between Homer and Kenai.
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
midnightsunak.com
Candidate Armstrong, Division of Elections move to toss eligibility lawsuit as ‘campaign stunt’
The Alaska Division of Elections and Democratic legislative candidate Jennie Armstrong, who is poised to win a House seat in west Anchorage, have both filed to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Armstrong’s eligibility to hold office. In filings from earlier this month, both argue that the complaint—which was brought by...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.
alaskapublic.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Garden Club held its 61st Annual Flower Show this weekend
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
alaskasnewssource.com
Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage school communities grapple with potential closures
Anchorage School District administrators have proposed closing six schools next year as a way to cut costs amid a $68 million dollar budget deficit. At town hall meetings, parents have asked administrators to take their kids’ schools off that list. As Alaska Public Media’s Katie Anastas reports, one elementary school community worries they will lose access to their school’s rigorous curriculum.
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson files letter of intent to run for reelection
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson intends to run for reelection in 2024. He filed his letter of intent Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The move allows the first-term mayor to start raising the funds needed to stand up a solid campaign when the time comes, and is sends a signal to others that he is in the running.
Glenda Ledford files for reelection as Wasilla mayor
Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford will run for reelection in 2023. She filed her letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission last week, allowing her to begin organizing, setting up a bank account for her campaign, and raising money for ads, signs, and mailers. Ledford moved to Alaska in...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and on Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
