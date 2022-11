LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defense lawyer for actor Danny Masterson says a jury should acquit him because testimony by his accusers was riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions. Attorney Phillip Cohen said Tuesday during closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that prosecutors failed to prove the former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show” was guilty of three counts of rape. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller says that if the statements by the women were all consistent then it would have indicated they were scripted. Mueller says the victims put themselves through painful interrogations about their trauma and had no motive to lie.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO