Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State Football
FAIRVIEW- A part of the Montana-Montana State rivalry is the recruiting battle every year between the two programs. On Tuesday, Montana state picked up a commitment out of Fairview. Fairview Warriors running back Hunter Sharbono announced on twitter his decision to commit to the Bobcats. Sharbono recently helped lead Fairview...
MSUB bests Rocky in men's basketball exhibition
BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition. Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins had 14...
Economic impact of Brawl of the Wild for Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Football is the biggest money-maker for almost all colleges, but it also creates a lot of revenue for their communities as well, and Montana State is no exception. On home football game weekends Daryl Schliem, President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce says it has over...
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
Brawl Day Giveaway: Win two tickets to the Brawl of the Wild!
Here's how you can enter for a chance to win two free tickets to the 121st Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday!. Full details, rules, and the entry form can be found here: https://www.nonstoplocal.com/brawltickets/#//
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?. There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen. He's...
ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry
BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand. Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools. The matchup will feature...
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
EB and WB lane blocked due to jackknife crash on I-90 east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One eastbound and westbound lane is blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman due to a jackknife crash. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the crash is located 1.25 miles east of Trail Creek-Exit 316. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice in the...
Big Sky Resort to open early for the winter season
BIG SKY, Mont. - Due to an early hefty snowfall and consistently cold temperatures, Big Sky Resort announced they will be opening for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday, Nov. 23, earlier than usual. Big Sky Resort said on their website this year has been one of the earliest season snowfalls with...
Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love
BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
