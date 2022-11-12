ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Paul Tate
3d ago

man owed a mortgage on his house in Chicago when he became president. look at him now three Mansion complexes 100 million in the bank. ain't no way he could make that kind of money off of a president's salary and writing books. just don't believe it

SHARKED UP
3d ago

That's hilarious. Imagine the DJT Library? Coloring books, ketchup stains, fake Time covers of the Big Goof himself. All of his "greatest speeches" playing on a loop. It's no wonder Tucker is coming out swinging against presidential libraries now. A DJT Library would be an abomination.

Martin Jackson
2d ago

tucker been crying he is a victim for years. check out his financials. he get pay 10/20 thousands dollars for every lie he tells. so fh.

Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Beast

Here Are All the Fox News Stars Who Promised a Red Tsunami

In the days leading up to Tuesday’s crucial midterm election, Fox News hosts and commentators went into overdrive, confidently pushing the notion that Republicans would pick up “historic” victories and crush the Democrats in an unprecedented “red hurricane.”. By the end of the night on Tuesday,...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

