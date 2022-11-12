Read full article on original website
Paul Tate
3d ago
man owed a mortgage on his house in Chicago when he became president. look at him now three Mansion complexes 100 million in the bank. ain't no way he could make that kind of money off of a president's salary and writing books. just don't believe it
SHARKED UP
3d ago
That's hilarious. Imagine the DJT Library? Coloring books, ketchup stains, fake Time covers of the Big Goof himself. All of his "greatest speeches" playing on a loop. It's no wonder Tucker is coming out swinging against presidential libraries now. A DJT Library would be an abomination.
Martin Jackson
2d ago
tucker been crying he is a victim for years. check out his financials. he get pay 10/20 thousands dollars for every lie he tells. so fh.
