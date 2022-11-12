ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Frazer Clarke says sparring with Tyson Fury's next opponent Derek Chisora, cruiserweight star Richard Riakporhe and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Delicious Orie has set him up for success against Kamil Sokolowski

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Frazer Clarke has taken training to a whole new level ahead of his fourth professional fight and claims his sparring partners have helped prepare him for Kamil Sokolowski on Saturday night.

Sokolowski is renowned for being one of the hardest opponents for newcomers to the heavyweight division and is expected to give the Olympic bronze medallist the first real test of his pro career.

Therefore, Clarke has spent time sparring with Tyson Fury's next opponent Derek Chisora, cruiserweight star Richard Riakporhe and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Delicious Orie in the build-up to the fight.

Frazer Clarke has taken training to a whole new level ahead of his fourth professional fight

Clarke made the decision to leave his training base at Loughborough University to travel to London to train with Chisora.

He said training with the 38-year-old, who is preparing for his third fight with Fury on December 3, was extremely beneficial.

He told Sportsmail: 'Derek is very experienced. He's someone that you can't afford to switch off against. That's very similar to Sokolowski. I can't afford to switch off against him at any point.

Clarke (left) has spent time sparring with Tyson Fury's next opponent Derek Chisora (right)
The 31-year-old has also been sparring with cruiserweight star Richard Riakporhe (right) 

'In terms of benefiting Derek, I'm sure how much I can help him with being similar to Fury. That's because he's a phenomenon. It's been great rounds for me.'

Clarke said it was important to work with a lot of different styles during his sparring sessions. Therefore, he arranged additional sessions with the likes of Riakporhe, Orie and Fabio Wardley.

Riakporhe is currently unbeaten as a professional at 15-0, having secured a second-round TKO win over Fabio Turchi in June.

Orie has been described as the next Anthony Joshua after his success at the Commonwealth Games in his Birmingham hometown.

While Wardley is set to face current IBF International champion Nathan Gorman for the British championship on the Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin undercard.

Speaking about his sparring sessions with Riakporhe, Orie and Wardley, Clarke said: 'I have also had some great cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe. He offers a lot of speed.

He has also trained with Delicious Orie - who has been described as the next Anthony Joshua after his success at the Commonwealth Games in his Birmingham hometown

Clarke went on to say: 'I've been with British title contender Fabio Wardley, I was sparring with him last week.

'Out of all the heavyweights I've had throughout my camp I thought Arlo Stevens was great amateur coming through. Delicious Orie is a Commonwealth champion.

'I think it's good to mix it up with all these different styles. You learn something new every day. What I have learnt though is that you can't switch off in this game.'

Clarke also received help from his friend and from former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. He said AJ was on hand to offer advice and give him water during his training sessions.

