Health & Wellness Happenings

‘Breathe Easy’ — A Lung Cancer Prevention Health Talk

A free and informative talk with thoracic surgeon, Guillermo Sanabria, M.D., who will share information about protecting your lungs, warning signs of lung disease and screenings. 7:45-9 a.m. Nov. 16 at Suncoast Auditorium, on the campus of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 779 Medical Drive, Englewood. For additional information, call 941-473-5035.

Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition Meeting with Dr. Joseph D. PepeDrug Free Punta Gorda Coalition Meeting with Dr. Joseph D. Pepe from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. Learn more about Adverse Childhood Experiences and their impacts. Email monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net or call 941-740-4358 to register to attend in person at Drug Free Punta Gorda at East Elementary, 27050 Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. If attending by Zoom, join at https://tinyurl.com/DrugFreePG.

Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun WalkChase the bicycle riding turkey around the Florida Southwestern State College campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Signup at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot.

Enhance Fitness at the Punta Gorda YMCAEnhanceFitness which is an evidence-based group exercise program for older adults living with chronic conditions. Nov. 28-March 17 at Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The one hour class meets three times a week. from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Registration and a physician health release are required. To register or additional information, email heid@ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.

Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.

Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.

Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com. There are also meetings on Fridays at the First Presbyterian Church, MacDonald Hall, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Weigh in starts at 8:15 a.m., Meeting starts at 8:50 a.m. For more information, call 304-919-3794.

Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.

Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.

Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.

Beach Yoga

9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.