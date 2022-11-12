Read full article on original website
PEPPERDINE 94, VANGUARD 80
Percentages: FG .405, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (White 3-8, Bahadoor 1-1, Metz 1-2, Willis 1-3, Sims 1-4, I.Davis 0-2, Knox 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sims). Turnovers: 5 (Larsen 3, I.Davis, White). Steals: 11 (Sims 4, Knox 3, Metz 2, Dzesi, Larsen). Technical...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 66, ST. BONAVENTURE 62
Percentages: FG .381, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Farell 4-8, Banks 3-9, Evans 1-2, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Farell, Luc). Turnovers: 16 (Luc 6, Banks 3, Mellouk 2, Amadasun, Evans, Farell, Flowers, Hill). Steals: 11 (Luc 6, Banks 2, Evans,...
UC IRVINE 79, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 64
Percentages: FG .418, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Anderson 2-5, Shelton 1-4, Merkviladze 0-1, Ahrens 0-3, Leaupepe 0-3, Stephens 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leaupepe). Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 3, Graham 2, Merkviladze 2, Shelton 2, Issanza, Stephens). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Lewis, Shelton, Stephens). Technical...
OREGON 81, MONTANA STATE 51
Percentages: FG .322, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Osobor 1-1, Lecholat 1-2, Patterson 1-5, Battle 1-6, Brown 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ford 0-3, Fuller 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osobor 3). Turnovers: 14 (Belo 4, Brown 3, Battle 2, Osobor 2, Ford, Gazelas,...
THE CITADEL 109, MORRIS COLLEGE 66
Percentages: FG .280, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Ramey 5-10, Vaught 2-14, Cuffie 1-1, Terry 1-6, Kieta 0-1, Adams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Johnson, Robinson). Turnovers: 6 (Vaught 3, Kieta, Ramey, Terry). Steals: 9 (Adams 3, Vaught 3, Ramey 2, Robinson). Technical Fouls:...
WAKE FOREST 68, UTAH VALLEY 65, OT
Percentages: FG .333, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Darthard 3-7, McClanahan 1-1, Alford 0-2, Nield 0-2, Ceaser 0-3, Harmon 0-3, Small 0-4, Woodbury 0-9). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bandaogo 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury). Turnovers: 10 (Harmon 3, Woodbury 3, Bandaogo 2, Darthard, Nield). Steals:...
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Butler 2-3, Seiko 2-3, Parrish 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Trammell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bradley, Butler). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Bradley 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Seiko, Trammell). Steals: 9 (Trammell 4, Arop 3, Butler,...
SAINT LOUIS 90, MEMPHIS 84
Percentages: FG .400, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (J.Lawson 2-3, Hardaway 2-6, Davis 2-7, Kennedy 2-7, McCadden 1-3, Williams 0-1, Lomax 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, Davis, J.Lawson, McCadden). Turnovers: 10 (Dandridge 3, J.Lawson 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Davis, Lomax). Steals:...
UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
Southern Cal 58, San Diego 50
SOUTHERN CAL (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Adika 1-1, Bigby 1-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 5) Turnovers: 14 (Love 3, Sissoko 3, Littleton 2, Team 2, Adika 1, Bigby 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Williams 5, Adika 1, Love...
NEVADA 98, WILLIAM JESSUP 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Adams 3-6, DeJoseph 2-3, Corey 2-8, McKay 1-6, Artis 0-1, Calhoun 0-1, Verma 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Medearis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (C.Williams 6, Corey 5, McCants, Medearis). Steals: 5 (Corey 2, Adams, C.Williams,...
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
Percentages: FG .494, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Watanabe 3-5, Mills 1-1, Sharpe 1-1, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Edwards 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-4, Harris 1-5, Durant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Durant, Edwards, Sharpe). Turnovers: 17 (Duke Jr. 3, O'Neale 3, Durant 2,...
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 100, HARDIN-SIMMONS 59
Percentages: FG .369, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Dykes 2-2, Bartoszek 2-4, Brewer 1-2, Quinn 1-2, Vicente 1-3, Arnold 1-4, Bomer 1-4, Howell 0-1, Hussey 0-1, Bosch 0-2, Truby 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bomer 3, Hussey). Turnovers: 17 (Bartoszek 4, Hussey 3, Arnold...
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 96, HARRIS-STOWE STATE 53
Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Martin 3-5, Lightfoot 2-3, Rufus 1-1, Evans 1-2, Zephir 0-1, Hammond 0-3, Nunnally 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Evans, Nunnally, Zephir). Turnovers: 18 (Hammond 5, Nunnally 5, Campbell 3, Evans 2, Edwards, Martin, Toney). Steals:...
Portland 117, San Antonio 110
Percentages: FG .518, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sochan 2, Bassey, Poeltl, Vassell). Turnovers: 19 (Kel.Johnson 4, Poeltl 4, Vassell 4, Bassey 3, McDermott 2, Roby,...
HIGH POINT 100, LEES-MCRAE 83
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Jones 5-7, Golson 3-4, Stewart 1-1, Ashley 1-2, Nichelson 1-3, Brown 1-4, Gardner 1-5, Dollar 0-2, Onyeodi 0-2, Redmond 0-2, Rogers 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ashley 3, Nichelson 2, Bryant, Onyeodi). Turnovers: 21 (Brown 4,...
Jackson St. 69, Texas Tech 63
JACKSON ST. (1-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Martino 5-8, Covington 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, White 2, Boler 1) Turnovers: 15 (Luckett 6, Covington 2, Crump 2, Boler 1, Hickmon 1, Jackson 1, Martino 1, Woodard 1) Steals: 6 (Boler 1, Covington 1, Crump...
NO. 18 ALABAMA 65, SOUTH ALABAMA 55
Percentages: FG .324, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Miller 4-9, Sears 2-4, Gurley 2-8, Bradley 1-2, Burnett 1-4, Bediako 0-1, Clowney 0-3, Griffen 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Clowney 3, Bediako 2, Griffen, Gurley, Miller, Pringle). Turnovers: 20 (Burnett 4, Miller 4, Bradley 2,...
Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101
Percentages: FG .531, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Batum 7-7, Covington 1-2, George 1-3, Wall 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-5, N.Powell 1-5, Jackson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Zubac 2). Turnovers: 21 (George 10, Wall 3, Batum 2, Covington 2, Jackson 2, Coffey, Zubac). Steals:...
PENN 64, DREXEL 59
Percentages: FG .418, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Slajchert 3-4, Smith 1-1, Dingle 1-5, McMullen 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Spinoso 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moshkovitz 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe, Spinoso). Turnovers: 11 (Dingle 3, Moshkovitz 2, Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Martz, Monroe, Slajchert). Steals: 5 (Dingle,...
