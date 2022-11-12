ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk

A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time. 
NORWALK, CA
foxla.com

Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen

CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

2 people stabbed, including a 9-year-old, in Target in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - Two people were stabbed, including a 9-year-old child, and a third person was punched inside a Target in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night. LAPD told FOX 11's crew on the scene that the young boy and a 25-year-old woman were both stabbed by a suspect, believed to be homeless, in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested

A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

2 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint on Sixth Street Bridge

LOS ANGELES - Police Monday sought the public's help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Jury convicts serial speeder who hit woman at nearly 100 mph, never asked if she was ok

SANTA ANA - A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
signalscv.com

Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
foxla.com

Motorcyclist killed in Woodland Hills crash

LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy