MICHIGAN STATE 86, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, 2OT
Percentages: FG .386, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Wallace 2-5, Wheeler 2-6, Reeves 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Tshiebwe 4, Toppin, Wallace, Ware, Wheeler). Turnovers: 15 (Tshiebwe 5, Wallace 3, Wheeler 3, Collins, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin). Steals: 12...
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 66, ST. BONAVENTURE 62
Percentages: FG .381, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Farell 4-8, Banks 3-9, Evans 1-2, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Farell, Luc). Turnovers: 16 (Luc 6, Banks 3, Mellouk 2, Amadasun, Evans, Farell, Flowers, Hill). Steals: 11 (Luc 6, Banks 2, Evans,...
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 62, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 55
Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-8, Afifi 0-1, Bostick 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Okereke, Tucker). Turnovers: 14 (Bostick 4, Afifi 3, Allen-Eikens, J.Wade, Slaymaker, Stevens, Tucker, Walter, Wright). Steals: 4 (Wright 2,...
NO. 6 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 DUKE 64
Percentages: FG .358, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Proctor 1-5, Roach 1-5, Filipowski 1-6, Blakes 0-2, Grandison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Filipowski, Lively). Turnovers: 18 (Young 4, Filipowski 3, Mitchell 3, Proctor 3, Roach 3, Blakes, Grandison). Steals: 3 (Filipowski, Roach, Young). Technical...
WESTERN KENTUCKY 68, INDIANAPOLIS 50
Percentages: FG .297, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Craig 4-5, Ejah 3-6, Etherington 1-2, Bingham 1-5, Robinson 1-5, Nicoson 0-1, Tynes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tchoua). Turnovers: 18 (Robinson 4, Bingham 3, Tchoua 3, Walker 3, Tynes 2, Ejah,...
Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64
ARIZONA ST. (3-0) Mokwuah 2-5 1-2 5, Erikstrup 0-2 2-2 2, Hunt 6-13 5-10 19, Simmons 4-8 5-5 15, Skinner 9-18 5-6 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 1-1 2-2 4, Crisp 1-5 1-2 4, Settelmyer 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 2-2 0-0 4, Sousa 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 26-55 21-29 79.
PEPPERDINE 94, VANGUARD 80
Percentages: FG .405, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (White 3-8, Bahadoor 1-1, Metz 1-2, Willis 1-3, Sims 1-4, I.Davis 0-2, Knox 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sims). Turnovers: 5 (Larsen 3, I.Davis, White). Steals: 11 (Sims 4, Knox 3, Metz 2, Dzesi, Larsen). Technical...
OREGON STATE 83, BUSHNELL 66
Percentages: FG .328, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck). Steals: 8 (Sand 3,...
UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
NEVADA 98, WILLIAM JESSUP 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Adams 3-6, DeJoseph 2-3, Corey 2-8, McKay 1-6, Artis 0-1, Calhoun 0-1, Verma 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Medearis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (C.Williams 6, Corey 5, McCants, Medearis). Steals: 5 (Corey 2, Adams, C.Williams,...
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84
MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84. SAINT LOUIS (3-0) Okoro...
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had...
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .473, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Toppin 3-4, Quickley 3-6, Reddish 2-5, Randle 2-6, Brunson 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Barrett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein, Randle, Reddish). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 4, Randle 4, Reddish 2, Barrett, Rose). Steals: 10 (Quickley...
How to pay for a football team
To economists, a $2 billion deal for a new Titans stadium is another egregious example of subsidizing privately-owned teams at taxpayer expense. But to Nashville officials, it’s the way out of an eye-popping renovation bill and the contract that caused it. In spring of 1996, then-Mayor Phil Bredesen closed a $292 million deal bringing the […] The post How to pay for a football team appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
