ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

MICHIGAN STATE 86, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, 2OT

Percentages: FG .386, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Wallace 2-5, Wheeler 2-6, Reeves 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Tshiebwe 4, Toppin, Wallace, Ware, Wheeler). Turnovers: 15 (Tshiebwe 5, Wallace 3, Wheeler 3, Collins, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin). Steals: 12...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

USC 59, VERMONT 57

Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 66, ST. BONAVENTURE 62

Percentages: FG .381, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Farell 4-8, Banks 3-9, Evans 1-2, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Farell, Luc). Turnovers: 16 (Luc 6, Banks 3, Mellouk 2, Amadasun, Evans, Farell, Flowers, Hill). Steals: 11 (Luc 6, Banks 2, Evans,...
BROOKINGS, SD
Porterville Recorder

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 62, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 55

Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-8, Afifi 0-1, Bostick 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Okereke, Tucker). Turnovers: 14 (Bostick 4, Afifi 3, Allen-Eikens, J.Wade, Slaymaker, Stevens, Tucker, Walter, Wright). Steals: 4 (Wright 2,...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 6 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 DUKE 64

Percentages: FG .358, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Proctor 1-5, Roach 1-5, Filipowski 1-6, Blakes 0-2, Grandison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Filipowski, Lively). Turnovers: 18 (Young 4, Filipowski 3, Mitchell 3, Proctor 3, Roach 3, Blakes, Grandison). Steals: 3 (Filipowski, Roach, Young). Technical...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN KENTUCKY 68, INDIANAPOLIS 50

Percentages: FG .297, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Craig 4-5, Ejah 3-6, Etherington 1-2, Bingham 1-5, Robinson 1-5, Nicoson 0-1, Tynes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tchoua). Turnovers: 18 (Robinson 4, Bingham 3, Tchoua 3, Walker 3, Tynes 2, Ejah,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64

ARIZONA ST. (3-0) Mokwuah 2-5 1-2 5, Erikstrup 0-2 2-2 2, Hunt 6-13 5-10 19, Simmons 4-8 5-5 15, Skinner 9-18 5-6 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 1-1 2-2 4, Crisp 1-5 1-2 4, Settelmyer 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 2-2 0-0 4, Sousa 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 26-55 21-29 79.
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

PEPPERDINE 94, VANGUARD 80

Percentages: FG .405, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (White 3-8, Bahadoor 1-1, Metz 1-2, Willis 1-3, Sims 1-4, I.Davis 0-2, Knox 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sims). Turnovers: 5 (Larsen 3, I.Davis, White). Steals: 11 (Sims 4, Knox 3, Metz 2, Dzesi, Larsen). Technical...
Porterville Recorder

OREGON STATE 83, BUSHNELL 66

Percentages: FG .328, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck). Steals: 8 (Sand 3,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62

Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 98, WILLIAM JESSUP 54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Adams 3-6, DeJoseph 2-3, Corey 2-8, McKay 1-6, Artis 0-1, Calhoun 0-1, Verma 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Medearis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (C.Williams 6, Corey 5, McCants, Medearis). Steals: 5 (Corey 2, Adams, C.Williams,...
RENO, NV
Porterville Recorder

Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84. SAINT LOUIS (3-0) Okoro...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Porterville Recorder

Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

Percentages: FG .473, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Toppin 3-4, Quickley 3-6, Reddish 2-5, Randle 2-6, Brunson 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Barrett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein, Randle, Reddish). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 4, Randle 4, Reddish 2, Barrett, Rose). Steals: 10 (Quickley...
UTAH STATE
Tennessee Lookout

How to pay for a football team

To economists, a $2 billion deal for a new Titans stadium is another egregious example of subsidizing privately-owned teams at taxpayer expense. But to Nashville officials, it’s the way out of an eye-popping renovation bill and the contract that caused it. In spring of 1996, then-Mayor Phil Bredesen closed a $292 million deal bringing the […] The post How to pay for a football team appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy