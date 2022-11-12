ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland 117, San Antonio 110

Portland 117, San Antonio 110

SAN ANTONIO (110) Kel.Johnson 6-14 4-5 20, Sochan 2-3 2-2 6, Poeltl 14-17 3-5 31, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 7-15 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 10, McDermott 2-8 1-1 6, Roby 2-4 0-1 4, Bassey 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 13-17 110. PORTLAND (117) Grant...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Oregon St. 83, Bushnell 66

Oregon St. 83, Bushnell 66

BUSHNELL (0-1) Hoffman 9-14 7-7 27, Angeles 3-8 2-2 8, Richmond 1-6 10-10 12, Sand 2-15 0-0 5, Schlabach 1-9 0-1 2, Smith 2-6 1-1 6, Von Bruck 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 1-1 1-2 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 21-23 66. OREGON ST. (3-0) Ryuny 5-8 1-1 12,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

ALABAMA ST. (0-4) Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57. SAN JOSE ST....
SAN JOSE, CA
Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64

Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64

ARIZONA ST. (3-0) Mokwuah 2-5 1-2 5, Erikstrup 0-2 2-2 2, Hunt 6-13 5-10 19, Simmons 4-8 5-5 15, Skinner 9-18 5-6 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 1-1 2-2 4, Crisp 1-5 1-2 4, Settelmyer 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 2-2 0-0 4, Sousa 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 26-55 21-29 79.
TEMPE, AZ
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84. SAINT LOUIS (3-0) Okoro...
MEMPHIS, TN
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118. UTAH (111) Markkanen 5-11 1-2 13, Olynyk...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52

UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52

Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
DAYTON, OH
USC 59, VERMONT 57

USC 59, VERMONT 57

Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

MICHIGAN STATE 86, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, 2OT

Percentages: FG .386, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Wallace 2-5, Wheeler 2-6, Reeves 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Tshiebwe 4, Toppin, Wallace, Ware, Wheeler). Turnovers: 15 (Tshiebwe 5, Wallace 3, Wheeler 3, Collins, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin). Steals: 12...
EAST LANSING, MI
Southern Cal 58, San Diego 50

Southern Cal 58, San Diego 50

SOUTHERN CAL (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Adika 1-1, Bigby 1-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 5) Turnovers: 14 (Love 3, Sissoko 3, Littleton 2, Team 2, Adika 1, Bigby 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Williams 5, Adika 1, Love...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62

UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62

Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

W. Kentucky 68, Indianapolis 50

INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) Bingham 4-15 2-3 11, Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Tchoua 2-7 0-0 4, Nicoson 0-1 0-0 0, Tynes 0-5 0-0 0, Craig 4-8 0-0 12, Ejah 4-8 0-0 11, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Etherington 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-64 2-3 50. W. KENTUCKY (3-0) Hamilton...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Anaheim 3, Detroit 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2

Anaheim1011—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Berggren 1 (Hronek, Raymond), 7:12 (pp). 2, Anaheim, McTavish 2 (Henrique, Fowler), 17:47 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 2 (Perron, Sundqvist), 19:25. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Klingberg 1 (Fowler, Zegras), 19:13. Overtime_5, Anaheim, Strome 5 (Zegras), 4:10. Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-10-5-5_33. Anaheim 10-9-9-2_30. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1...
ANAHEIM, CA
San Jose 5, Vegas 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Vegas110—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Eichel 10 (Stephenson, Theodore), 19:56. Penalties_Cotter, LV (Holding), 17:20. Second Period_2, San Jose, Kunin 3 (Sturm, Karlsson), 8:05. 3, Vegas, Marchessault 7 (Pietrangelo), 15:53. Penalties_Hertl, SJ (Holding), 3:03. Third Period_4, San Jose, Nieto 2 (Barabanov, Vlasic), 1:03. 5, San Jose, Meier 8 (Barabanov, Couture), 17:12...
SAN JOSE, CA

