Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
USPS Letter to The CommunityLA HallScappoose, OR
Related
Porterville Recorder
Portland 117, San Antonio 110
SAN ANTONIO (110) Kel.Johnson 6-14 4-5 20, Sochan 2-3 2-2 6, Poeltl 14-17 3-5 31, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 7-15 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 10, McDermott 2-8 1-1 6, Roby 2-4 0-1 4, Bassey 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 13-17 110. PORTLAND (117) Grant...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 83, Bushnell 66
BUSHNELL (0-1) Hoffman 9-14 7-7 27, Angeles 3-8 2-2 8, Richmond 1-6 10-10 12, Sand 2-15 0-0 5, Schlabach 1-9 0-1 2, Smith 2-6 1-1 6, Von Bruck 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 1-1 1-2 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 21-23 66. OREGON ST. (3-0) Ryuny 5-8 1-1 12,...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57
ALABAMA ST. (0-4) Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57. SAN JOSE ST....
Porterville Recorder
Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64
ARIZONA ST. (3-0) Mokwuah 2-5 1-2 5, Erikstrup 0-2 2-2 2, Hunt 6-13 5-10 19, Simmons 4-8 5-5 15, Skinner 9-18 5-6 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 1-1 2-2 4, Crisp 1-5 1-2 4, Settelmyer 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 2-2 0-0 4, Sousa 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 26-55 21-29 79.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84
MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84. SAINT LOUIS (3-0) Okoro...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111
NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118. UTAH (111) Markkanen 5-11 1-2 13, Olynyk...
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
Porterville Recorder
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN STATE 86, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, 2OT
Percentages: FG .386, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Wallace 2-5, Wheeler 2-6, Reeves 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Tshiebwe 4, Toppin, Wallace, Ware, Wheeler). Turnovers: 15 (Tshiebwe 5, Wallace 3, Wheeler 3, Collins, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin). Steals: 12...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 58, San Diego 50
SOUTHERN CAL (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Adika 1-1, Bigby 1-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 5) Turnovers: 14 (Love 3, Sissoko 3, Littleton 2, Team 2, Adika 1, Bigby 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Williams 5, Adika 1, Love...
Porterville Recorder
UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
W. Kentucky 68, Indianapolis 50
INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) Bingham 4-15 2-3 11, Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Tchoua 2-7 0-0 4, Nicoson 0-1 0-0 0, Tynes 0-5 0-0 0, Craig 4-8 0-0 12, Ejah 4-8 0-0 11, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Etherington 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-64 2-3 50. W. KENTUCKY (3-0) Hamilton...
Porterville Recorder
Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Detroit 2
Anaheim1011—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Berggren 1 (Hronek, Raymond), 7:12 (pp). 2, Anaheim, McTavish 2 (Henrique, Fowler), 17:47 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 2 (Perron, Sundqvist), 19:25. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Klingberg 1 (Fowler, Zegras), 19:13. Overtime_5, Anaheim, Strome 5 (Zegras), 4:10. Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-10-5-5_33. Anaheim 10-9-9-2_30. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Vegas110—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Eichel 10 (Stephenson, Theodore), 19:56. Penalties_Cotter, LV (Holding), 17:20. Second Period_2, San Jose, Kunin 3 (Sturm, Karlsson), 8:05. 3, Vegas, Marchessault 7 (Pietrangelo), 15:53. Penalties_Hertl, SJ (Holding), 3:03. Third Period_4, San Jose, Nieto 2 (Barabanov, Vlasic), 1:03. 5, San Jose, Meier 8 (Barabanov, Couture), 17:12...
Comments / 0