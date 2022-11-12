Read full article on original website
Jackson State-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie
Both Jackson State and Alcorn State already have their fates decided, but the rivalry vibes will still be high on Saturday. The post Jackson State-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy takes on Tunica for 2A title Thursday
JACKSON — When it was suggested that several of his players hold the Class 2A trophy at Monday’s MAIS championship game game press conference, Tallulah Academy coach Bart Wood flat out refused. “No,” he said, adamantly. “It’s bad luck.”. The Trojans have largely made their...
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has ultimate respect for Alcorn coach Fred McNair despite rivalry
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair's lives crossed, either on the playing field in the NFL or because of shared camaraderie of being in the NFL. A year separated the two from being teammates. Sanders came out of retirement to play his last two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05), finishing with five interceptions. ...
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
McComb, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
McComb, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Raymond High School soccer team will have a game with McComb High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
Vicksburg Post
MAC awards grants to sites in Vicksburg, Claiborne County
The city of Vicksburg has received a $214,730.56 Mississippi Arts Commission Building Fund for the Arts (BFA) grant to repair the Constitution Fire House in downtown Vicksburg. The former fire station at 1204 Main St. is the home of the Vicksburg Art Association and is now known as the Firehouse...
Vicksburg Post
Breydon Beck receives Hinds CC Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Breydon Beck of Vicksburg, middle, who received the Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship. With him was Walter Hallberg, III,...
