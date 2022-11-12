Lakeville South football rolls Stillwater in Class 6A quarterfinal

Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Lakeville South is not the undefeated juggernaut it was last season, but the Cougars still had a vintage performance in a 37-14 win over the Stillwater Ponies in the Class 6A quarterfinal at Eden Prairie high school.

The Cougars dominated the line of scrimmage on offense and suffocated Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski throughout the night. The offense totaled over 350 yards and five touchdowns without completing a pass.

“They won the line of scrimmage,” Stillwater head coach Beau LaBore said. “They fired off the ball very effectively. [Carson Hansen] with a head of steam is pretty tough to stop.”

Limiting Shikenjanski is something few teams have done all season. He entered the game with 2,209 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes, yet the Lakeville South defense held him to just over 50 yards in the game with one interception.

“We played a really complete game,” Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk said. “Defensively, it was a great plan from our defensive coaches and our kids executed.”

The Cougars scored first on a 24-yard touchdown run by Hansen. After a field goal to extend the Cougar lead, the Ponies had their best drive of the game. Shikenjanski connected with wide receiver Joseph Hoheisel for gains of 15 and 18, and Shikenjanski finished with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the game to 10-7.

Lakeville South’s running game took over. The Cougars could churn clock while they methodically drove down into the end zone on almost every drive.

Running back Ryder Patterson scored the next two touchdowns for the Cougars, and they led 24-7 at halftime.

But the second half was no different. The Stillwater offense struggled to move the ball while the Lakeville South offense chewed clock. Hansen added two more rushing touchdowns, and Shikenjanski added another rushing touchdown as well, before the clock reached zero.

The game was held at Eden Prairie high school, where earlier in the season, the Cougars lost and snapped a 22-game winning streak to a top Eden Prairie team, one that has reached the state semifinals against Rosemount, the other team the Cougars lost to this year.

“We knew, the way they put the schedule together, they put the best teams against each other to try and beat us all up,” Burk said. “I’m pretty proud of our district for putting forth three of the four finalists.”

After 22 wins in a row and a state championship, winning is preferred, but losing has its benefits.

“I told [Burk], ‘This is a good thing,’ '' Lakeville South senior Owen McCloud said. “I told him this is a great opportunity to learn.”

Lakeville South will play Maple Grove in the Class 6A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17 at 7 p.m.