Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College to play for Frontier Conference VB title

HELENA -- This week Sidelines spotlights the annual USBC Women's City Bowling Tournament, and a trio of runners with local connections at the New York City Marathon. Caitlyn Murphy captured the women's scratch all-events championship at the City Bowling Tourney at Sleeping Giant Lanes, knocking down a total of 1,857 pins. She was followed by runner-up Jaqueline Huff and Kimberly Bolan in third place, with scores of 1,694 and 1,638, respectively. Jessica Johnson garnered the all-events handicap, at 2,106 pins, ahead of Huff (2,099) and Megan Cail (2,062). Johnson also won the singles handicap title, firing a 756, followed by Allee McAlmond and Huff, with identical 725s.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO