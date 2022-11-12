Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College to play for Frontier Conference VB title

Read full article on original website
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech
BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone
CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
Sidelines with Synness: Johnson, Murphy shine at Women's City Bowling tourney
HELENA -- This week Sidelines spotlights the annual USBC Women's City Bowling Tournament, and a trio of runners with local connections at the New York City Marathon. Caitlyn Murphy captured the women's scratch all-events championship at the City Bowling Tourney at Sleeping Giant Lanes, knocking down a total of 1,857 pins. She was followed by runner-up Jaqueline Huff and Kimberly Bolan in third place, with scores of 1,694 and 1,638, respectively. Jessica Johnson garnered the all-events handicap, at 2,106 pins, ahead of Huff (2,099) and Megan Cail (2,062). Johnson also won the singles handicap title, firing a 756, followed by Allee McAlmond and Huff, with identical 725s.
