Read full article on original website
Related
Bonus season not looking bright for private equity, Wall Street: report
Bonus season may not be as merry as in past years as a new estimate from compensation experts say bonuses could drop as much as 15%.
smartmeetings.com
Marriott Plans to Win War for Talent by Emphasizing Culture
When you bring a group to a hotel for an event, you usually just want to know that someone will be at the front desk to check them in, get the room ready and carry their bag upstairs. You aren’t all that concerned about whether they are working 20 or 40 hours a week, have a passion for what they do or if they recently returned from exploring an alternative career as a real estate agent.
smartmeetings.com
Tips for Difficult Conversations from FICP22
As if the job of meeting professional weren’t difficult enough, many have had to take on the role of Chief Difficult Conversation Starter. Now that compression is making available space an endangered resource and inflation is pushing up prices for even the most basic items while companies are hesitant to make binding decisions, the responsibility for explaining the realities of what is possible on both sides of the balance sheet falls to the event planner.
Comments / 0