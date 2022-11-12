ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula High School holds Singing River Classic Speech & Debate Tournament

One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large

Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County

A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
