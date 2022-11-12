Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi Press
Prep Roundup: Peterson carries Vancleave to first playoff win in seven years, rematch with Gautier
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- It had been seven years since the Vancleave Bulldogs last won a state playoff game, a 15-0 win over Mendenhall in the Class 4A playoffs. Thanks to John Peterson, the wait is over. The senior running back carried the Bulldogs -- literally -- to a 41-35 upset...
Gulfport, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Our Lady Academy soccer team will have a game with West Harrison High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WLOX
Pascagoula High School holds Singing River Classic Speech & Debate Tournament
One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
wxxv25.com
Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
Mississippi Press
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
WLOX
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
WLOX
Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes for more than 7,000 families in need
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, Feeding the Gulf Coast is preparing to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. Feeding the Gulf Coast will, through community partners and multiple distributions sites across its service area, provide each family with a...
WLOX
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
WLOX
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
One person dead, another injured in fiery weekend crash, Mississippi sheriff reports
One person is dead and another person was injured after a vehicle hit a guard rail, wrecked in a ditch and then burst into flames. Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that deputies responded to a suspicious car parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road, with two people inside.
WALA-TV FOX10
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
WLOX
Texas man sentenced to 15 years for inappropriately touching children in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Texas man will serve the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. Julius Robert Palafox, 80, of San Antonio entered his plea on Oct. 31, 2022 and was sentenced on Nov. 14 by Circuit Court Judge Lawrence P. Bourgeois.
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
wxxv25.com
Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County
A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
WLOX
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
Comments / 0