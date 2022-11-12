ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAWeekly.com

Anthony Johnson’s cause of death revealed

Former two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson passed away on Sunday at the age of 38. When the news broke of Johnson’s death, details were scarce. It was known that Johnson was having health issues, but the seriousness of his situation didn’t become clear until his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked the MMA world to pray for the “Rumble” last month to ESPN.
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
Dustin Poirier: Michael Chandler is a ‘dirty’ fighter

After defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 281 on Saturday, Dustin Poirier accused the former three-time Bellator MMA champion of being a ‘dirty’ fighter. “He stuck his fingers in my mouth to lift my neck to get a rear-naked choke,” Poirier said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.
UFC 281 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Watch the highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The bout headlined the UFC 281 fight card on Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Twitter reacts to the news of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death

On Sunday, Nov. 13, rumors began circulating that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson had died. It was known that he was suffering from an illness but what exactly happening to him was not exactly clear. During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto last month, Johnson’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked...
Dana White on Francis Ngannou negotiations: ‘We’ve been very patient’

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently involved in contract negotiations with the fight promotion, and it doesn’t look like they’re close to an agreement. Ngannou allegedly fulfilled his contractual obligations with the UFC in his last fight at UFC 270 in January. Following the win over Ciryl Gane, Ngannou underwent knee surgery and has been in recovery and rehabilitation since March. He’s criticized the fight promotion’s contract structure and has called for changes.

