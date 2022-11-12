ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Vicksburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ridgeland High School soccer team will have a game with Warren Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
VICKSBURG, MS
gojsutigers.com

SWAC Football Championship Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday

General admission tickets for the 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Presented by Pepsi will go on sale Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m. Jackson State, the defending SWAC Champions and the SWAC's Eastern Division Champions for the second straight consecutive year, will host the league's championship game Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. JSU's opponent as Western Division Champion is still to be determined.
WAPT

Shedeur Sanders says he's ready to play after leaving Saturday's game

Jackson State star quarterback Shedeur Sanders tweeted Sunday he feels "great" and is ready to play this week. Sanders left Saturday's win over Alabama A&M after taking a big hit in the third quarter. No updated had been given on Sanders' status moving forward before his tweet. You can see...
JACKSON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming

Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WLBT

Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon

New Crossroads Treatment Center debuts in Memphis to combat opioid addiction. Blood drive held in memory of City Marshall Charlie Caldwell. Caldwell died back in mid-June when he fell off a boat in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Fla. and failed to resurface. Shreveport Green collects plastic bags for...
BRANDON, MS
WDAM-TV

MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg. Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat. Piner...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS
WLBT

Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

News We Love: Richland teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Brandon resident Christen White is about to make her on-air debut on Wheel of Fortune. White is an eighth grade math teacher at Richland Junior High. She flew out to California earlier this month to record the game show. Her mom LaVonda White and fiancé Charlie King accompanied her on...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
BRANDON, MS

