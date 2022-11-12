The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.

2 DAYS AGO