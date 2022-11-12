Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Dana White on booking Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya in immediate rematch: ‘I wouldn’t rule it out’
Alex Pereira is technically 3-0 against Israel Adesanya after an incredible comeback win to claim the middleweight title in the UFC 281 main event. But it appears the rivalry is far from finished. Following a pair of wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, Pereira delivered a stunning standing knockout in their...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Zhang Weili not surprised by Carla Esparza in UFC 281 title win: 'This fight played out exactly what we expect'
NEW YORK – Zhang Weili knew she was going to be champion once again. The Chinese star reclaimed the women’s strawweight belt Saturday when she dethroned Carla Esparza in the UFC 281 co-main event. Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) submitted Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) with a rear-naked choke in the second round.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38
Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 post-fight show: Reaction to Alex Pereira’s stunning finish of Israel Adesanya, Zhang Weili’s title win
Needing a finish heading into the fifth and final round, Alex Pereira landed his most powerful shots when he needed them the most and stunned Israel Adesanya to become the brand new UFC middleweight champion of the world to cap off a memorable UFC 281 event. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
WGMD Radio
Ex-UFC star Anthony Johnson dead at 38 after battle with illness
Anthony Johnson, who starred in UFC and challenged for the light heavyweight title multiple times, has died after battling an illness. He was 38. Bellator MMA, one of the promotions Johnson was in, announced the former fighter’s death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones reacts after Israel Adesanya and Dominick Reyes fall at UFC 281
Jon Jones may not be fighting in UFC until sometime in 2023, but he’s still keeping a close eye on the sport, and those within it who have talked trash at him over the years. As UFC 281 raged inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., last night...
BET
Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles
Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With Nate Diaz After UFC 281
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Her growth over the years has been an organic one and fans are clearly behind her. She also loves MMA a lot, and so she even met up with Nate Diaz after UFC 281. After losing...
Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's foul play accusations at UFC 281: 'I ain't a cheater'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler has issued his response to Dustin Poirier’s accusations after UFC 281. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) denied malice or intentional foul play on his part during his thrilling war against Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), which was the Fight of the Night winner.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Israel Adesanya, Carla Esparza after UFC 281 losses?
After entering UFC 281 as champions, Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza both had their title reigns come to an end Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) lost his middleweight belt to Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in the main event when he succumbed to a stunning comeback that ended in a fifth-round TKO for his Brazilian foe. The co-headliner saw Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) drop the women’s strawweight strap when Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) tapped her out with a choke in the second round.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
