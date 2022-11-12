ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)

Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
MiddleEasy

Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281

Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Outsider.com

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38

Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
The Spun

Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death

Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence

Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
WGMD Radio

Ex-UFC star Anthony Johnson dead at 38 after battle with illness

Anthony Johnson, who starred in UFC and challenged for the light heavyweight title multiple times, has died after battling an illness. He was 38. Bellator MMA, one of the promotions Johnson was in, announced the former fighter’s death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
BET

Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles

Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Links Up With Nate Diaz After UFC 281

Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Her growth over the years has been an organic one and fans are clearly behind her. She also loves MMA a lot, and so she even met up with Nate Diaz after UFC 281. After losing...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Israel Adesanya, Carla Esparza after UFC 281 losses?

After entering UFC 281 as champions, Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza both had their title reigns come to an end Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) lost his middleweight belt to Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in the main event when he succumbed to a stunning comeback that ended in a fifth-round TKO for his Brazilian foe. The co-headliner saw Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) drop the women’s strawweight strap when Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) tapped her out with a choke in the second round.
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down

The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...

